When the air at home begins to feel stuffy and hair frizzier than usual, the offender is most likely humidity. Moisture levels in the air can make or break our thermal comfort – too little humidity and our skin, hair and throat dry out; too much of it, and we’re sitting in a muggy indoor climate. This is why we benefit from humidifiers in the dry winter months.

Things change in the summer, however. High humidity, combined with climbing temperatures, makes you feel hotter than it really is. It also creates ideal conditions for bacteria, pests, mould and mildew to thrive in. Think about the vulnerable areas in your home that are usually damp – the bathroom, kitchen and their adjacent walls. According to the US-based American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers (ASHRAE) standard, levels higher than 60 per cent encourage bacterial growth.

With a dehumidifier around, you can drain the air of excess water vapour and protect your home from moisture damage. Plus, if you dry your laundry indoors, having a dehumidifier nearby will speed up the process. We’ve picked out the best dehumidifiers you can shop on Amazon, based on portability, features and capacity. Don’t forget to subscribe to Prime for quick and free delivery.

1. Best Overall: Frigidaire Dehumidifier 30L

Pros

Large tank capacity

Customisable humidity levels

24-hour timer function

Shuts off when the bucket is full

Easy portability on castor wheels

Cons

Slightly noisy

Not Energy Star-certified

Let’s start off with a high-capacity dehumidifier, so that you’re not left emptying the bucket throughout the day. Collect up to 30 litres of moisture every day with this Frigidaire appliance. You can wheel the dehumidifier from room to room and walk out worry-free with its auto shut-off function. All you have to do is select your desired humidity level and fan speed from the control panel, after which the 12-litre water bucket will fill itself. You also have the option of continuous drainage using a hose (not included). Reviews mention drops of 10 to 15 per cent in moisture levels, but do report that at 57 decibels, the unit can be difficult to sleep with.

Bonus: Buy with zero per cent instalments and pay Dh87.42 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: The manufacturer offers a one-year warranty.

2. Best for Small Rooms: EcoAir Vebo Compact Dehumidifier

Pros

Effective laundry mode

Compact design

Small tank capacity makes draining water easier

Auto shut-off when tank is full

Cons

Can’t target desired humidity level

Doesn’t deliver with Prime

EcoAir Vebo Compact is best considered for bathrooms, the laundry room or any other small space prone to condensation. It can extract up to 12 litres of water per day into its 1.5-litre tank. Working quietly at 39 decibels, the unit uses intelligent sensors to control humidity with the touch of a button. It even comes with a dedicated laundry mode for drying your wash load faster. Easy glide castor wheels make moving the appliance a breeze. Like our Frigidaire pick, this dehumidifier shuts off automatically once the water tank reaches full capacity. The appliance comes with a hose for continuous drainage.

Warranty: The manufacturer offers a two-year warranty.

3. Best for Saving Energy: Pro Breeze 20L/Day Dehumidifier

Pros

Shuts down once humidity level or water capacity is reached

Set desired humidity level

Laundry mode and child lock button

Light indicator for current levels

Cons

Can get loud

The Pro Breeze dehumidifier lets you pick your desired room humidity, between 30 to 80 per cent. You can let the water collect in the 5.5-litre tank or attach the included hose for continuous drainage. Thanks to its clearly labelled buttons and LED display, you can monitor the current levels from the control panel. There are even indicator lights built around the panel that glow in different colours to signal high, low and optimal moisture levels in the air. While most units shut down upon full capacity, this model takes it a step further – it turns off once your preferred humidity is reached, to conserve energy. Besides other useful functions, like laundry mode and a 24-hour timer, it has a child lock button, so you can roll it to the living room even with the kids around. But, according to the reviews, it does generate a bit of noise.

Bonus: Buy with zero per cent instalments and pay Dh59.08 for 12 months with select banks.

4. Best Budget: Russell Hobbs 2L Dehumidifier

Pros

Clean design

Drops moisture to desired levels

Shuts off and sounds an alarm when tank is full

Silent mode

Cons

Doesn’t deliver with Prime

An affordable option worth looking into is the Russell Hobbs unit with a two-litre tank. In a day, you can remove up to 10 litres of water, which means it can cover a 30-metre-square space easily. You can set your desired humidity level within a range of 35 to 85 per cent, and once the tank is full, the unit turns off and beeps to let you know. At night, opt for the silent mode to dampen noise levels while it’s still running. Not only is it efficient at extraction but it also looks premium in any home – there are discreet wheels fixed to the base and a handle built into the top. The drainage hose is included.

Warranty: The manufacturer offers a one-year guarantee.

5. Best Value: Pro Breeze 12L/Day Dehumidifier

Pros

Shuts down once humidity level or water capacity is reached

Multiple features – laundry mode, timer, child lock and more

Target set a humidity level

Quiet Mark-certified

Cons

Still might be loud for some at 42 decibels

Pro Breeze offers a smaller unit for a 15-metre-square coverage. This model takes up less space and carries a 1.8-litre tank, for up to 12 litres of extraction per day. It has a neat display panel, featuring a timer, child lock, laundry mode, fan speed controls and target level setting. A built-in humidity sensor constantly reads the ambient moisture and displays a percentage, making it easier for you to set the desired level. Similar to its larger capacity model, the unit shuts down once the target moisture is reached to help save on bills. Pro Breeze’s 12-litre dehumidifier also boasts the Quiet Mark certification, as seen in its sleep mode. Reviewers report back on mould reduction in wood and rapid humidity extraction within an hour.

Bonus: Buy with zero per cent instalments and pay Dh45.75 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: The manufacturer offers a two-year warranty. Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh35 and two years for Dh49.