When the time comes to buy a personal computer (PC), we spend a lot of time on display specs, ports and other features. Something that often isn’t in the forefront of our purchase decision is audio quality. But whether you’re using your desktop computer for gaming, work, or just to watch a TV show, it’s likely you’re not getting the full experience – because built-in computer speakers just aren’t enough.

Does my computer need an audio boost?

It all depends on what kind of PC you own – one that has a separate central processing unit (CPU), or a computer that has all-in-one functionality. Reza Moradi, audiovisual producer and instructor at Canadian University Dubai with over 10 years of experience, told Gulf News: “A set-up with a separate CPU normally doesn't have speakers, or when it does, they tend to be very small and produce low-quality audio. All-in-one PCs, such as the iMac, HP Pavilion or Dell Inspiron, and other similar computers, have enhanced sound systems built in for general purpose use.”

So, if you’re using your all-in-one PC for work and the occasional YouTube video, the built-in speakers may be good enough for daily use. But if your computer has a separate CPU, Moradi advises adding speakers for a complete audio-visual experience.

And if you work regularly with audio-visual content, it might be worth adding speakers to your desktop, no matter what kind of PC you own. Moradi said: “[In all-in-one PCs], the sound system is not bad when you’re editing audio in low-budget and semi-professional environments… but when you want to create professional audio-visual content, you will need to buy separate speakers for sure.”

We curated a list of the best computer speakers to get, with Moradi’s advice, and share different options that will meet different requirements. Get your set as early as tomorrow with Amazon Prime’s free, one-day delivery.

1. Best Overall: Creative Pebble V3

Pros

Excellent audio for the price

Stylish design

Includes USB-C to USB-A converter for older PCs

Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity

Cons

Limited bass output

No headphone jack socket

For the price of a pair of good earbuds, you can get a solid set of desktop speakers, thanks to Creative Pebble V3. The stylish, space-saving V3 follows the same form factor as the original Creative Pebble, but this version is powered by USB-C connectivity, so it’s future-proof. This is essential, according to Moradi, who said: “Use speakers with USB-C connectors, as analog connectors are leaving the market.” Despite its compact size, the speakers are loud and produce crisp sound, although the bass output could use some improvement. Reviewers say it’s not the speaker to get if you want to blast loud music, but it’s ideal for watching TV shows or playing your favourite songs in the background, while you work.

Warranty: Amazon offers 1-year extended warranty for Dh12 and 2-year extended warranty for Dh17.

2. Best Speaker Set: Logitech Z407 Speakers with Subwoofer

Pros

Impressive sound

Classic, compact design

Excellent features for the price

Allows wireless control

Good connectivity options

Cons

Wireless control can initially be confusing

Logitech Z407 packs powerhouse performance in its compact offering of two capsule-shaped computer speakers and a subwoofer. You can set it up horizontally or vertically – either way, it’s designed to fit perfectly on desktops. With three connectivity options – Bluetooth, micro-USB and a 3.5mm cable – it also has a wireless control dial (in a 20m range). But the best part? It brings the bass we’ve been missing, and how! The subwoofer is small but powerful, with a down-firing driver that generates rumbling bass. It may not be immersive enough for gamers, since there’s no virtual surround sound feature – just the 2.1 audio – but Moradi attests to the fact that it’s well-suited for general use and if you regularly work with multimedia.

Bonus: Buy with 0% installments and pay Dh56.42 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Amazon offers 1-year extended warranty for Dh40 and 2-year extended warranty for Dh57.

3. Best Gaming Speakers: Logitech G560 PC Gaming Speaker System

Pros

Immersive lighting

Built-in DTS:X Virtual Surround

Excellent bass from subwoofer

Cons

The lights don’t turn off in standby mode

Even its lowest volume is quite loud

Speakers that don’t just sound great but look great are difficult to get. But Logitech G560 checks both those boxes. Gamers who’d like to take a break from using gaming headsets will love this speaker system’s versatility. Its Lightsync feature produces ambient RGB lighting that syncs through Bluetooth or AUX to your music playlist, and brightens or dims to the song’s beat. The audio is powerful – so loud and clear that even at its lowest volume, it struggles to keep the noise down. But what that means is immersive audio that takes you right into the heart of the action. One Amazon reviewer even rated it 11 out of 10 for its rich bass and clean sound!

Bonus: Buy with 0% installments and pay Dh67.50 for 12 months with select banks.

4. Best Budget: Edifier USB-Powered Computer Speakers

Pros

Compact and portable

Decent bass

Great price

Cons

Only has an AUX input

At first glance, you might overlook Edifier’s compact speakers – they seem too tiny to make much of an impact. But with a number 4.5-star reviews, we looked closer and found they add great value, on a tight budget. Reviewers attest to decent bass, and a warm, clear sound, which is surprising from speakers that are the size of the palm of your hand. You can even take it along with you if you want better sound from your laptop or MP3 player, because it’ll easy connect to it via the 3.5mm auxiliary input.

Warranty: Amazon offers 1-year extended warranty for Dh12 and 2-year extended warranty for Dh17.

5. Best Professional Speaker: JBL 306P MKII

Pros

Impressive, deep bass

Wide, dynamic soundstage

Affordable studio-quality speaker

Cons

Looks like a basic speaker

Low-level amp noise

This high-end speaker is Moradi’s pick if you are involved in music production. Compact, with professional standard sound quality, these studio speakers offer JBL’s much-loved Image Control Waveguide for amazing detail, even optimising sound that’s off-axis. The Mk II series features updated high- and low-frequency transducers, which allows you to hear rich, deep bass with lower harmonic distortion. The sound is crisp, clean and balanced, according to reviewers, who found it extremely easy to set up.

Warranty: Amazon offers 1-year extended warranty for Dh63 and 2-year extended warranty for Dh89.