Nearly every home boasts a 4K television, the new industry standard for picture resolution. The same seldom applies to projectors for the house, where resolutions will just about graze high-definition numbers of 1080p and 2K. Is a 4K projector worth the investment for movie buffs?

If you're big on catching the latest Netflix releases in your cinema room , then this upgrade is worth the premium. "A 4K projector offers a cinematic experience similar to 4K TVs , but with the added allure of a massive screen. The picture quality is stunning, especially in a home theatre setup, making movie nights genuinely immersive," said Fazal Imam, founder of servicing and repair company, Dubai Repairs, whose team has extensive experience servicing electronics.

Most streaming content and console games are readily available in 4K, and a projector capable of casting 8.3 million pixels (3,840 by 2,160 pixels) will take your native 4K content to new heights. With the right speakers, screen and pitch-black room to match, a high-resolution projector is all you need to "get lost in visuals on a grand scale", whether you're a gamer or sports fan.

But not all 4K projectors are built the same. Consider their light source to ensure the best image quality. According to Imam, your 4K projector should ideally have either a DLP (digital light processing) or laser projection technology for sharp visuals. Laser projectors are on the higher end of the price spectrum.

You should also want a higher contrast ratio and HDR support so that the screen isn't awash with greys. Our expert lists projector manufacturers like Epson, Sony and Optoma as your potential options to shop from for the best buy.

Editor's tip Grab discounts of up to 50 per cent off on select electronics, appliances, and lots more products across Amazon, as part of Dubai Shopping Festival deals. The sale ends on January 14!

We did the research for you and picked out well-received 4K projectors that will transform your streaming experience. Browse them below during DSF sales to weigh their pros and cons, and get your favourite model delivered to you quickly via Amazon Prime.

1. Best Overall: Epson EH-TW6250 4K

Pros

3LCD technology increases brightness and colour depth

HDR10 support with high contrast ratio

Built-in Android TV

Up to 500 inches of display

Automatic keystone correction

Cons

Built-in speakers are just decent

From the affordable price to high-tech specs, this 4K home cinema projector by Epson is our clear winner. It can project images up to 500 inches in native 4K Pro-UHD, without breaking a sweat, supported by HDR10 and a contrast ratio of 35,000:1. This means it handles atmospheric scenes like a pro, with clear shadows and deep blacks, and does a great job at playing bright frames, thanks to Epson's 3LCD projection technology. Here, the images are brighter and more vivid compared to DLP projectors. Connect your media via the HDMI port or stream anything you want through the built-in Android TV. Reviewers find the built-in speakers convenient as well, but suggest a standalone audio system either way. From football matches and movies to gaming and Netflix, any content on this projector receives shining praise. The picture quality is excellent, even with partial light entering the room.

Bonus: Buy with 0% instalments and pay Dh342.31 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh256 and two years for Dh363.

2. Best for Gaming: BenQ TK700 4K HDR Gaming Projector

Pros

Low input lag in 1080p and 4K

Black Detail Enhancement feature for dark scenes

Works well with PS5, Xbox Series X and PC gaming

Built-in speakers, but has 7.1 channel support

Has two HDMI ports

Cons

No Android TV

Can be noisy

Gamers should look into BenQ's dedicated DLP gaming projector, which has a low input lag. With the TK700 plugged into your PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X console, you're taking down enemies quickly but spectacularly on a 150-inch screen. The lag goes as low as 16 milliseconds in 4K at 60Hz (compared to our best overall's 20 milliseconds), and, if you can sacrifice the resolution, four milliseconds in 1080p at 240Hz! Expect HDR10 support and a decent contrast ratio. Link the projector to your sound system, be it a soundbar, amplifier or a pair of speakers, via a single eARC HDMI cable that allows audio channels up to 7.1. Reviewers describe the picture as crystal-clear 4K visuals. Gamers connect it to gaming laptops with Nvidia GeForce RTX4070 graphics card, and say that the projector handles the GPU well with crisp, vibrant colours and low latency.

Bonus: Buy with 0% instalments and pay Dh449.92 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: The manufacturer offers a three-year warranty. Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh312 and two years for Dh444.

3. Best Laser Projector: Samsung The Premiere

Pros

Amazing picture quality with laser light source

Ultra-short throw distance of 303mm - projects right next to the wall

Smart TV interface with Tizen OS

Easy installation and doesn't need mounting

Has three HDMI ports

Cons

Heavy at 9.1kgs

Samsung offers a sleek, modern laser projector that stands out from its competitors in design and features. The Premiere uses cutting-edge laser technology to cast 4K images with a wide colour gamut and exceptional brightness on a screen up to 120 inches. Unlike most projectors that have a throw of one to two metres and, hence, have to be installed at a distance, The Premiere can sit right under any white wall. Its ultra-short throw will create a massive screen overhead wherever you place it, so it's meant to work like your TV on the media console. While it doesn't operate on Android, you can access smart TV options from Samsung's Tizen OS much like a regular television. There are built-in 2.2-channel speakers for a surround sound feel. Setup is incredibly simple, say reviewers, who add that they enjoy the projector even with their curtains drawn in broad daylight. Picture quality is unrivalled, as buyers permanently switch over from their TV screens.

Bonus: Buy with 0% instalments and pay Dh541.58 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh369.

4. Best Android TV Projector: Anker Nebula Cosmos Max 4K

Pros

30,000 hours of lamp life

Built-in Android TV

Upscales any video to 4K

Flexible inputs with phone mirroring, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, HDMI and USB

360-degree speakers

Cons

Does not do well in the day

Longer throw distance compared to others

If Android TV is your main requirement, then Anker's popular Nebula range should serve you well. This is the Cosmos Max 4K projector that uses an LED lamp with a life of 30,000 hours, perfect for those who stream content daily. It comes with Android TV 9.0, giving you access to a huge library of entertainment that caters to sports fans, gamers, film buffs and more. You have more options with wireless projection over Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and mirror cast, or USB and HDMI devices. Any content less than 4K resolution gets upscaled automatically in real-time, too. Thanks to its unique oval design, Cosmos' 360-degree speakers deliver a 3D cinema sound, supported by Dolby Digital Plus. Buyers love its easy plug-and-play installation and are satisfied with the Keystone correction at any angle. The speakers get a lot of praise so you might not even need to link to a separate system. Contrast is just decent for daytime viewing, however.

Bonus: Buy with 0% instalments and pay Dh499.92 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh341 and two years for Dh484.

5. Best Projector for 3D Content: Awol Vision LTV-2500

Pros

Ultra-short throw distance

Triple RGB lasers produce better colours

3D cinema support for 3D-enabled movies

15ms input lag in 4K

Dolby Vision and Atmos

Cons

Daytime viewing in full lighting is not recommended

Expensive

Another UST (ultra-short throw) projector to consider is the Awol Vision LTV-2500 4K model. Officially certified by Dolby Vision, this projector delivers a stunning 150-inch picture using three pure RGB (red, green and blue) lasers that don't employ a colour wheel, enhancing the colour accuracy. It takes home cinema to a new level with 3D support so that you can enjoy your 3D Blu-ray films with special glasses, just as you would in the theatre. Gamers get an incredible 15ms response time in 4K and film enthusiasts will appreciate the cinematic 24fps frame rate in the movie mode. If your room is bright in the daytime, then opt for the LTV-3500 model with higher lumens; otherwise, this relatively cheaper variant works brilliantly in dark settings. Reviewers say that the 3D is just like in the cinemas.

Bonus: Buy with 0% instalments and pay Dh674.85 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh482 and two years for Dh686.