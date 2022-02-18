Instead of lugging around a heavy storage drive, it’d be so much easier to carry hundreds of gigabytes on your keychain. When we say hundreds, we mean four times the memory space on your laptop! Better known as flash drive or memory stick, the small gizmo is familiar to us all, but not many of us know that these can connect to our smartphones, too, and hold a whopping one terabyte (1TB) or 1,000 gigabytes of data. According to Dropbox, that’s the equivalent to 250 movies, 250,000 pictures or 6.5 million document pages. It’s also plenty of space for entire libraries of games and music – all in one pen drive.

We picked out the best 1TB flash drives on Amazon to keep you from deleting what you need.

1. Best Overall: SanDisk Ultra 1TB Dual Drive Luxe

Pros

Transfer files between your phone and laptop

Sleek body design

Reads 150MB per second

Cons

Heats up quickly

Only works with smartphones that have Type-C USB port

Reading and writing speeds may be slower than stated

SanDisk’s Ultra 1TB Dual Drive looks like your traditional 16GB memory stick, save for the dual ends. This memory stick comes with a Type-A USB that goes into laptops, and a Type-C USB on the other end that fits into most smartphones and tablets today. So if you tend to transfer files between devices often, with this pen drive it might just take a minute. The metal case even has a keyring loop so that the stick is always on you, whenever you need to free up space.

2. Best for Long-term Use: PNY Pro Elite

Pros

Reads speeds of up to 400MB per second, writes up to 250MB per second

Extremely durable

Easily transfers 4K videos

Cons

Expensive

Only has Type-A USB

Reviewers find PNY’s 1TB flash drive speedy, sturdy and small. The compact memory stick works smoothly with big files (4K movies) and doesn’t heat up in the process, though it may just feel warm to touch. People prefer the durable metal body and comment on how long the PNY drive has been a part of their keychain – some reviewers have even crossed the 10-year mark with this one.

2. Best for Emergency Back-up: Flash Survivor Stealth

Pros

Five-year manufacturer warranty

Waterproof and shockproof casing

Cons

Bulky cylindrical design

Most expensive on the list

Not the prettiest pen drive to look at but Corsair’s Flash Survivor can survive your laundry days, if forgotten inside a pocket. The USB is encased in aircraft-grade aluminium and has a water seal as well as a shock-dampening collar – your data is going nowhere. Laptop users might find it difficult to plug it in on a flat surface, however. The drive’s cylindrical body can make usage awkward.

3. Best for File Recovery: SanDisk 1TB Extreme PRO USB

Pros

Encrypt your files with SanDisk SecureAccess software

Recover deleted files

Smooth playback and fast read/write speeds

Cons

Runs hot

Actual capacity is 920 GB

We’ve all accidentally wiped out years of memories with the wrong click of a button. SanDisk’s Extreme PRO USB eliminates that anxiety because you get access to a recovery software. Then there is also the option of encrypting your confidential files with another SanDisk pre-installed program. Buyers are especially happy with how hundreds of movies are playable as soon as you plug it in, without lag, without any reading time.

4. Best for Smartphones and Type-C USB laptops: Kingston DataTraveler

Pros

Can be used with Type-A ports with conversion plug

Writes fast

Cons

Some might find the design outdated

Speeds may be slower than stated

Kingston’s DataTraveller is especially designed for devices that have Type-C ports – though if you have a Windows PC, for instance, an extension works just as well. Go for this to back up your smartphone data in one go. A reviewer reported a running time of 28 minutes for a 128 GB phone. Sliding the USB in and out can feel a little sticky.

5. Best Budget: Sttarluk USB Flash Drive

Pros

Six colour options

Three-in-one drive – Lightning, Type-A USB and micro USB

Touch ID protection

Least expensive on the list

Cons

Slowest on the list

Might be a risky investment

Without shelling out much, you can get a decent 1TB flash drive by Sttarluk, but it doesn’t transfer or read files as fast as you would like. Its multipurpose options for iPhone, Android phones and laptops definitely make it a convenient purchase. Do note that Type-C is not supported, however. You can protect the files you want using your fingerprint or a password, so that they’re inaccessible even if you lose the drive.