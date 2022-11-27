Pros

Wireless

Practically no latency

Fantastic battery life

Wireless charging with PowerPlay mousepad

Cons

Lighting is barely visible when in use

This 11-button, right-handed, wireless mouse looks like something that’s from the future, and that’s not far from the truth. Logitech’s G502 Lightspeed gaming mouse is just 114g, but you can change its feel by adding up to 16g of ballast through its tunable weight system. You can program all of the mouse’s 11 buttons, control its backlighting and customise its DPI (dots per linear inch) to alter the device’s sensitivity. Reviewers say its wireless performance is impeccable – there’s almost no latency and the mouse’s next-gen HERO 25K sensor ensures you get spectacular performance with a battery life of up to 48 hours between charges. There’s no doubt, this device is the last word in wireless gaming mice!

2. Best Handheld Gaming Console: Nintendo Switch OLED (2022), Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Edition

Pros

Beautiful screen

Many useful upgrades

Features special illustrations

Retains Switch features and library

Cons

No 4K capabilities

Display is still at 720p

Want to buy a handheld video game for yourself or as a gift, but don’t know where to start? The latest Nintendo Switch OLED (organic light-emitting diode) is the device to get, especially when it features beautiful illustrations from the world of Pokémon! This gadget makes all Switch games look fantastic, thanks to a bigger, brighter display via its 7-inch OLED screen. The device is a comfortable size for most teens and adults to hold for long durations and has loads of helpful features, like a kickstand that runs through the length of the device, and a built-in Ethernet port. Reviewers find the speakers to be powerful, with louder volume and a clear soundscape, even at lower volumes.

3. Best Mobile Gaming Controller: Backbone Mobile Gaming Controller for iPhone (PlayStation Edition)

Pros

Compact, collapsible design

Works with any iPhone

Allows pass-through charging

Easy to use

Cons

Cannot be used with iPhone case attached

Not compatible with Android phones

Who says you can’t game when you’re away from your console? The Backbone Mobile Gaming Controller neatly clips onto your iPhone and brings you a fantastic console experience. There’s almost no latency when playing games, since you don’t have to worry about Bluetooth pairing. The controllers are comfortable to hold, lightweight, had have a lightning pass-through charger on the bottom right side, allowing you to charge your phone and play at the same time. The device also supports lightning headphones and other accessories, so that you’re all set to game, no matter where you are. Pick it up now, and use it when you’re travelling, for fun on the go!

4. Best Wireless Controller: Microsoft Xbox Wireless Controller

Pros

Premium look and feel

Works with a range of devices

Improved textures and triggers

Range of colour options

Cons

Play and Charge kit needs to be bought separately

The Xbox Wireless Controller is a revised version of the Xbox One controller – and it’s the best one yet. It’s a solid, ergonomically friendly device, with a matte finish that matches the new console design. It looks sleek, and there are plenty of colour options to choose from. In terms of features, the gamepad now has a tactile texture on its triggers, grips and bumpers, which makes it feel more secure in your hands. There’s a share button that allows you to quickly take screenshots and videos mid-game, and the versatile controller works with a range of devices: Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Windows 10 PC, Android and iOS. Do note that the controller runs on AA batteries, or can be connected to the console via USB-C when you want it to charge – but if you want to play and charge at the same time, you’ll have to buy a rechargeable battery pack separately. Pick up this device as a second controller or as a gift for a loved one!

5. Best Gaming Headphones (Unisex): steelseries Arctis 7P+ Wireless Gaming Headset

Pros

Comfortable design

Wide range of connectivity options

Retractable microphone

Cons

No Bluetooth

Some reviewers say it has poor wireless range

The sleek design of steelseries Arctis 7P+ is hard to beat. Its cushioned ear pads are comfortable without being bulky, and it features an extendable mic that retracts into the left side of the headset for neat, convenient storage. The headset has several intuitive control buttons along the bottom of each ear cup, and features solid wireless performance, although some reviewers noticed the connection weakening at some points in the 12m range that steelseries recommends. Reviewers like that the Arctis 7P+ is compatible with a range of devices, from PlayStation and Xbox consoles to Nintendo Switch and PC, and enjoy the fact that they can customise its graphic EQ (equaliser) and pre-sets through steelseries’ companion software. It’s a well-made device that’s sure to become a key part of your lifestyle, whether you’re gaming, working, or just watching TV.

6. Best Gaming Headphones (Women): Razer Kraken BT Kitty Edition Wireless Bluetooth Headset

Pros

Comfortable design

Long-lasting battery life

Chroma RGB lights are customisable

Excellent sound quality

Cons

No play/pause button

Still uses micro-USB

Perhaps the most kawaii (Japanese for ‘cute’) set of headphones you can own, the Razer Kraken BT Kitty Edition is a premium wireless headset, made with soft, plush materials – and of course, cat ears design. While the ears may not be for everyone (and they’re not detachable), they add charm to this device, which has a whole slew of great features that make it worth it. The headband, for starters, has nine different adjustment levels, and reviewers find it extremely comfortable to wear for long hours. Custom-tuned 40mm drivers provide clear sound quality, with rich, deep bass and sharp trebles. Two internal beamforming mics allow your voice to come through clearly when you want to chat or make calls. For added fun, the set includes RGB lighting, and you can use it for up to 20 hours on a single charge, and for up to a whopping 50 hours with the lights off. Dare we say, it’s the purr-fect pair of headphones!

7. Best Video Game: EA Sports FIFA 23, International Version

Everyone is glued to the Fifa World Cup that’s currently ongoing in Qatar. When you’re not watching it, experience the cheers of the spectators and the intensity of the game on your PlayStation 4. With both single and multiplayer gameplay, this exciting, immersive title is bound to having you eating, sleeping, breathing football all month long!

8. Best Racing Wheel: Logitech G29 Driving Force Racing Wireless Wheel

Pros

Smooth feedback on asphalt tracks

Compatible with Playstation and PC gaming

Excellent performance

Pedals are included

Cons

It can be very loud

Not ideal for dirt racing

In the competitive world of simulation racing, the racing wheel that you use can put you in pole position or land you at the end of the pack. The Logitech G29 uses precision steering and pressure-sensitive pedals to take you to the next level. Reviewers say they effectively get a sense of every type of terrain and can feel the car drift with precision when they use this racing wheel and pedal set. Using dual-motor force feedback, the wheel realistically simulates force effects, so you’re able to react immediately. A 900-degree rotation allows you to turn the wheel two and a half times, just like a real F1 race car. Reviewers also loved the pressure-sensitive pedals, which include a nonlinear brake pedal that responds like it would in a real car. There’s a lot going for this kit – if you love sim-racing, make it part of your gaming arsenal for a truly realistic experience.

9. Best Gaming Chair: DXRacer P Series Gaming Chair

Pros

Comfortable, ergonomic seat

Includes neck and lumbar pillows

Premium leather

135° adjustable recline

Cons

Armrests are not cushioned

If you’re looking for premium quality, but don’t want to spend thousands of Dirhams, this DXRacer gaming chair is sure to meet your requirements. The chair is completely customisable – you can recline the seatback up to 135°, and adjust the arms, and the height of the seat. Made with durable leather that you often see in racing seats, the chair is both stylish and comfortable, making it an ideal addition for your gaming setup. Reviewers say the neck and lumbar support pillows are a huge bonus, allowing them to spend hours in undisturbed gameplay.

10. Best Value: PUBG Mobile 60 UC Global Digital Code Delivery

If you regularly battle it out on your smartphone to remain the last player standing in Player Unknown’s Battlegrounds Mobile (PUBG) game, now’s the time to buy game credits and enjoy great perks. Purchase Unknown Cash (UC), which can be redeemed against a variety of in-game content, like treasures, outfits, champions, battle passes, weapon skins and lots more.