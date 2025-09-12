SOUEAST partners with Michael Cinco to lead stylish mobility in the Middle East

On September 5, during Dubai Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2026 (DFW), Chinese automobile brand SOUEAST and Michael Cinco, the internationally influential haute couture fashion brand in the Middle East, officially announced their collaboration. This marks a significant stride in promoting the crossover integration of the automotive and fashion industries, following SOUEAST's achievement as the first Chinese automobile brand to establish an exclusive partnership with Dubai Fashion Week, which was co-founded by Dubai Design District and the Arab Fashion Council.

Both parties said that in the future they would cooperate extensively in areas such as automotive design, the creation of art vehicles, and co-branded peripheral products. Leveraging Michael Cinco's strengths in aesthetic design and SOUEAST's expertise in automotive engineering, the two sides will jointly develop innovative, crossover works that meet market demands, extending fashion aesthetics into users' daily urban mobility.

"The collaboration with Michael Cinco is just the beginning,” says Vice President of SOUEAST International, Alex Tan. “SOUEAST will continue to work with DFW, the Arab Fashion Council, and Michael Cinco to explore more possibilities at the intersection of automotive and fashion. We aim to deeply integrate the power of technology and fashion, bringing luxury and innovation into the lives of more ordinary consumers."

Regarding this collaboration, Michael Cinco said, "Fashion and mobility may seem like different worlds, but now they meet in harmony. Each garment I create, like every SOUEAST vehicle, embodies precision, elegance and vision. Together, we’re exploring how sustainable luxury can exist both on the runway and on the road. "