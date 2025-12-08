Racing against an aircraft, Chery TIGGO9 CSH achieves 0-100km/h acceleration in just 5.9s

On November 18, a remarkable power showdown unfolded on the runway of Skydive Dubai Airport.

Chery's flagship hybrid SUV, TIGGO9 CSH, engaged in a land-to-air race against a Twin Otter jet aircraft. While the aircraft surged ahead at launch with instant thrust, TIGGO9 CSH demonstrated remarkable sustained acceleration over the 1km course.

As the aircraft lifted its nose for takeoff, TIGGO9 CSH had already crossed the finish line with commanding presence, achieving 0-100km/h acceleration in 5.906 seconds and 0-190km/h in just 17 seconds, completing what seemed an impossible feat.

Beyond the race: The full-spectrum power of hybrid architecture

This challenge tested not only top speed but also the responsiveness and sustained output capability of the powertrain across low, medium, and high-speed ranges.

The Chery TIGGO9 CSH features the advanced super hybrid CSH system, built on a sophisticated three-motor + dedicated hybrid engine architecture. The system rests on two high-efficiency pillars: a dedicated hybrid engine with a thermal efficiency of up to 44.5 per cent, ensuring optimal fuel conversion; and a 3DHT dedicated hybrid transmission with a transmission efficiency of up to 97.6 per cent, providing a nearly lossless channel for power delivery.

Based on this foundation, the system exhibits intelligent task distribution across all speed ranges: at launch, the electric motor responds instantly with zero delay. When rapid acceleration or high-speed cruising is required, the engine and motors operate in parallel drive, jointly unleashing a combined torque of 580 Nm and a combined power of 315 kW. This ensures powerful and sustained acceleration through the mid-to-high speed ranges without fading.

Thanks to its 97.6 per cent transmission efficiency and the intelligent coordination of its dual power sources, TIGGO9 CSH maintained strong thrust even late in the race, demonstrating continuous power output that could match that of an aircraft. This capability confirms its potential to deliver confident and controllable performance in a variety of scenarios, from urban commuting and highway cruising to desert driving.