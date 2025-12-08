Racing against an aircraft, Chery TIGGO9 CSH achieves 0-100km/h acceleration in just 5.9s

With 580 Nm torque, Chery TIGGO9 CSH demonstrates hybrid prowess in Dubai land-to-air race
On November 18, a remarkable power showdown unfolded on the runway of Skydive Dubai Airport.
Chery's flagship hybrid SUV, TIGGO9 CSH, engaged in a land-to-air race against a Twin Otter jet aircraft. While the aircraft surged ahead at launch with instant thrust, TIGGO9 CSH demonstrated remarkable sustained acceleration over the 1km course.
As the aircraft lifted its nose for takeoff, TIGGO9 CSH had already crossed the finish line with commanding presence, achieving 0-100km/h acceleration in 5.906 seconds and 0-190km/h in just 17 seconds, completing what seemed an impossible feat.
This challenge tested not only top speed but also the responsiveness and sustained output capability of the powertrain across low, medium, and high-speed ranges.
The Chery TIGGO9 CSH features the advanced super hybrid CSH system, built on a sophisticated three-motor + dedicated hybrid engine architecture. The system rests on two high-efficiency pillars: a dedicated hybrid engine with a thermal efficiency of up to 44.5 per cent, ensuring optimal fuel conversion; and a 3DHT dedicated hybrid transmission with a transmission efficiency of up to 97.6 per cent, providing a nearly lossless channel for power delivery.
Based on this foundation, the system exhibits intelligent task distribution across all speed ranges: at launch, the electric motor responds instantly with zero delay. When rapid acceleration or high-speed cruising is required, the engine and motors operate in parallel drive, jointly unleashing a combined torque of 580 Nm and a combined power of 315 kW. This ensures powerful and sustained acceleration through the mid-to-high speed ranges without fading.
Thanks to its 97.6 per cent transmission efficiency and the intelligent coordination of its dual power sources, TIGGO9 CSH maintained strong thrust even late in the race, demonstrating continuous power output that could match that of an aircraft. This capability confirms its potential to deliver confident and controllable performance in a variety of scenarios, from urban commuting and highway cruising to desert driving.
Beyond performance, TIGGO9 CSH has a more critical mission: to serve as a truly versatile flagship, adapted to the Middle East's extreme climate, complex road conditions, and varied family needs, leveraging the inherent strengths of Chery's Tiger Leap Power T2X platform.
With summer temperatures in the region often exceeding 50 degrees Celsius and dust prevalent everywhere, vehicles face extreme demands on battery thermal management, body sealing, and chassis durability. The TIGGO9 CSH's battery system not only meets the IP68 protection standard but also previously endured a 48-hour burial test in 70 degrees Celsius sand in Kuwait without incident, demonstrating excellent thermal runaway prevention and control.
Simultaneously, the T2X platform's carefully tuned hydraulic suspension and high-rigidity body structure allow the TIGGO9 CSH to maintain stable handling and effective vibration damping on both rough terrain and during long-distance high-speed travel, balancing comfort and reliability.
TIGGO9 has already passed multiple extreme safety challenges, including 100 per cent frontal collisions, 50 per cent offset collisions, and 180-degree spiral rollover tests. Its body structure uses 85 per cent high-strength steel, with 1500 MPa hot-formed steel in key areas. Complemented by 10 airbags, including side curtain airbags extending up to 2,060 mm, it forms a passive safety shield akin to a mobile fortress.
Furthermore, its L2+ level intelligent driving assistance system provides warnings and assistant control on highways and in congested traffic, further reducing accident risks. From laboratory to real-world conditions, TIGGO9 CSH embodies the concept of a Safety, for Family flagship through comprehensive safety engineering.
Guided by the T2X platform's design philosophy of maximizing space efficiency, TIGGO9 CSH turns its wide-body advantages into genuine passenger comfort and versatile practicality.
For space, its flexible 5+2 seating layout, combined with a 260mm ultra-long slide rail for the second row and an EZE one-touch electric slide function, makes it easy and convenient to access the third row. A one-touch electric folding function expands the cargo volume from its standard state to 2,065 litres, easily accommodating luggage for the whole family, shopping hauls, or outdoor camping gear.
Up to 38 meticulously designed storage compartments give every passenger's belongings a dedicated place, contributing to a tidy, spacious, and secure mobile living environment. For comfort, the cabin uses 14 acoustic partitions and double-layer laminated glass to effectively block external wind noise and dust. Even at 120 km/h on the highway, a library-like quietness is maintained inside, achieving outstanding NVH (Noise, Vibration, and Harshness) performance.
As a key part of Chery's In Somewhere, For Somewhere, Be Somewhere localisation strategy, TIGGO9 CSH is not merely a showcase of technology but also the brand's deep response to the Middle East market. Chery has already established a comprehensive service network across the region, ensuring users receive convenient support for product use, after-sales service, maintenance, and parts supply.
When the TIGGO9 CSH raced an aircraft on the Dubai runway, it demonstrated more than just the performance heights of hybrid technology; it embodied Chery's profound understanding of Middle Eastern users' mobility needs. A true flagship must possess the explosive power to challenge the skies, the resilience to handle extreme environments, and the steadfastness to shoulder every family's trust in safety.
The land-to-air race may be over, but the journey of TIGGO9 CSH is just beginning.
This content comes from Reach by Gulf News, which is the branded content team of GN Media.