OMODA&JAECOO offers exclusive deals to mark third anniversary, 1m global sales milestone

Special offers on petrol models

OMODA&JAECOO’s petrol model line-up in the UAE is being offered with a highly competitive value package, headlined by 0 per cent interest financing for up to five years across all models, alongside a six-month deferred payment plan for added flexibility.

Customers benefit from significant cost savings through free registration and complimentary insurance, in addition to comprehensive service contracts ranging from two to five years (or up to 100,000km), depending on the model.

Select models such as the OMODA C5 and OMODA C7 further enhance the offer with fuel vouchers covering up to 10,000km, while the JAECOO J5, JAECOO J7, and JAECOO J8 include additional exclusive savings of Dh2,000. Early buyers of the OMODA C7 also receive a limited-time booking bonus of Dh1,500, making the overall proposition highly attractive for both value-driven and first-time buyers in the UAE market.

Addressing UAE driving needs

OMODA&JAECOO vehicles are designed to address rising fuel prices with practical, cost-efficient solutions, making them ideal for long-distance driving in the UAE, including inter-city travel and daily commuting. With no range anxiety, fewer refuelling stops, and lower operating costs, these vehicles align perfectly with the UAE’s focus on sustainable, tech-driven mobility adoption, making them a reliable and smart choice for drivers.

Technology leadership

OMODA&JAECOO vehicles feature an advanced Super Hybrid System (SHS) designed to deliver low fuel consumption, long driving range, and high-performance hybrid capability. Developed to reduce the total cost of ownership and enhance everyday usability, this technology is proven through extensive real-world testing, not just laboratory benchmarks, ensuring reliability for daily driving.

One million milestone

OMODA&JAECOO is rapidly approaching one million global sales within just three years, positioning the brand among the fastest-growing automotive brands worldwide. Backed by Chery Group with the guiding vision, Born Global, Born Green, Born Unique, the brand has achieved strong global expansion across 64 markets, entering a new country approximately every 17 days. The forthcoming Beijing Auto Show 2026 will mark OMODA&JAECOO’s third anniversary and celebrate the brand’s approaching one-million-unit milestone, reinforcing its recognition as one of the fastest-growing global automotive brands and showcasing its commitment to innovation, sustainable mobility, and global leadership.

Smart mobility innovation

During the Beijing Auto Show 2026, OMODA&JAECOO will make the world premiere of its intelligent parking technology – Valet Parking Driver (VPD), a fully automated, hands-free parking system designed to enhance urban driving convenience and safety. This innovation reinforces the brands’ leadership in intelligent and connected mobility solutions, offering customers a clear glimpse into the future of smart transportation.