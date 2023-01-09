Dubai: The Gulf and Middle East operations again pulled their weight – sales up 38 per cent - as the British super-luxury carmaker Rolls-Royce Motor Cars delivered a record 6,021 units worldwide in 2022. The full-year tally globally represents an 8 per cent gain on 2021. (The regional split has not been provided.)
Rolls-Royce’s sales were finely balanced between the US, Greater China and Europe, and the order book is ‘stretching far into 2023’, suggesting that at the luxury end of the automotive retail market, all is indeed well. The manufacturer will take an extra spark from the pre-orders received for all the all-electric Spectre and in excess of ‘ambitious expectations’.
“It was also the first year we ever delivered more than 6,000 cars in a single 12-month period, with strong demand across our entire product portfolio,” said Torsten Müller-Ötvös, CEO, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars. “But as a true 'House of Luxury', sales are not our sole measure of success: we are not and never will be a volume manufacturer.
“Bespoke is Rolls-Royce, and commissions were also at record levels last year, with our clients’ requests becoming ever more imaginative and technically demanding – a challenge we enthusiastically embrace.”
The bespoke side of the business did well for Rolls in the UAE and Gulf markets. “Bespoke commissions remained at record levels in 2022,” the manufacturer said of its regional operations. “The highlight of the year was Phantom ‘The Six Elements’, co-created in a unique collaboration with world-renowned artist Sacha Jafri.”
This was six one-of-one Phantom Series II Extended models, each with a hand-painted Sacha Jafri Gallery and inspired by Earth, Fire, Wind, Water and Air alongside a sixth - Humanity. "In 2022, we inspired the world with our collaborations and Bespoke capabilities, and took a hugely significant step into our all-electric future," said César Habib, Regional Director, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Middle East & Africa.
"The year also saw the launch of Private Office in Dubai, the first of its kind outside the Home of Rolls-Royce at Goodwood, bringing the brand closer to our customers and underlining the importance of the Middle East to the company’s overall strategy."