It's Groundhog Day - again! Actor Bill Murray stars in hilarious Jeep Super Bowl ad that you'll want to watch over and over...

There are always a bunch of clever new commercials starring celebrities during the Super Bowl and they’re often very enjoyable - but we reckon this one featuring the hilarious Bill Murray is the best of the lot.

The Super Bowl coincides with Groundhog Day and so you can guess where this is going… That’s right – Murray has joined forces with Jeep and the two have delivered a fabulously entertaining new ad.

Inspired by the 1993 movie Groundhog Day, actor Murray reprises his iconic role as Phil Connors and he is joined by fellow stars Brian Doyle Murray and Stephen Tobolowsky, who return in their roles as Mayor Buster Green and Ned Ryerson.

Absent from the funny commercial – shot in Woodstock, Illinois which is the same location where the movie was made - is Andie MacDowell, but we are treated to recreations of several memorable scenes from the classic comedy including, of course, Connors being stuck in a time loop and awoken daily to the sound of Sonny & Cher’s “I Got You Babe” playing on the radio.

But the new ad features a clever twist; after running away from Ryerson as he does every day, Connors notices something different about this particular time loop and that is because parked in the distance is the brand new Jeep Gladiator, a pickup based off the iconic Wrangler. He steals the groundhog and lets it drive the new truck, in a homage to the original movie.

But rather than growing depressed for being stuck in the same boring time loop as in the actual movie, Connors can’t wait for each day to start so that he can continue to drive the Gladiator and take the groundhog to various places (watch out for the hilarious scene in the arcade!) and they also go on bike ride using the all-new Jeep e-Bike which will be launched this summer.

FCA’s Chief Marketing Officer, Olivier Francois, was elated as he said “In my wildest dreams, any advertiser’s dream, really, could you dare to believe that Bill Murray would agree to be in your Super Bowl commercial, and on top of that, ask him to relive his iconic role in Groundhog Day?” He added, “Magic first happened when I had the incredible luck to meet Bill in person a few years ago, and I knew then that he was perfect for Jeep. Because like Jeep, Bill is a free spirit, he intentionally seeks out ways to find adventure and live an extraordinary life.”