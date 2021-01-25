Hyundai Motor has released teaser images of its upcoming B-segment crossover SUV, the Bayon. The images show parts of the front fascia including the air intake band stretching across the entire front and wide, narrow DRLs that add a sense of width to the SUV.
The photos show the broad front grille and headlamps separated from the DRLs, in a kind of inverted fascia design compared to that of the i20 hatchback.
Out back, the Bayon features arrow-shaped brake lights connected in the middle by a thin red line. Positioned far out to the sides, these lamps add to the visual impression of width.
Hyundai says Bayon will be available in various markets in the first half of 2021. More information will be revealed in the coming weeks.