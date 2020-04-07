Warranty and roadside assistance services enhanced in effort to help customers postpone non-vital servicing trips during this time of self-isolation Image Credit: Supplied

To postpone any non-vital servicing trips for its customers during the precautionary stay at home period, General Motors is taking proactive measures alongside Al Ghandi, official Cadillac dealer across the UAE and official Chevrolet and GMC dealer in Dubai and Sharjah, and Bin Hamoodah, official Chevrolet and GMC dealer in Abu Dhabi.

Any customer who has a GM vehicle with warranty expiring between March 1st and May 31st will have their warranty extended by two months. Reminding customers that safety is its number one priority, General Motors is encouraging all customers to self-isolate and delay non-vital servicing.

Ensuring no customer is left stranded while on a vital trip, General Motors, Al Ghandi and Bin Hamoodah are also extending their 24/7 roadside assistance to further improve road safety and reduce vehicle breakdown concerns. Regardless of a customer’s warranty validity, 24/7 roadside assistance is extended by 3 months, from April 1st until June 30th, 2020. During this period, if a customer requires urgent assistance, agents will tow he vehicle to the customer’s residence if the service centers are closed.

For any queries, you may contact the below numbers:

Customer Communications Centre: 80002000257