Manila: The electric vehicle price just entered a new phase. BYD’s unveiling of the Qin Plus DM-i, the latest iteration of its plug-in hybrid sedan, at a notably reduced starting price of $11,090 (equivalent), is seen as a tough challenge for legacy automakers.

The revised model, now priced at 79,800 RMB, signifies a notable 20 percent reduction from its predecessor, placing it in direct competition with widely favored entry-level gasoline sedans.

The move, unveiled on Monday, forms part of its strategy to stay competitive in the world's largest automotive market.

The Chinese electric vehicle leader introduced updated versions of two of its sedans, including the Qin Plus Honor Edition, boasting three notable enhancements.

The move is significant: The DM-i (PHEV) variant priced at 79,800 RMB offers an electric-only range of up to 120 km (74 miles) under NEDC standards.

The Qin Plus EV version features five models – priced between 109,800 RMB to 139,800 RMB ($15,200 to $19,400).

Equipped with an electric motor generating up to 134 hp (100 kW) and 132 lb-ft (180 Nm) of maximum torque, the EV-only variants offer a choice between a 48 kWh or 57.6 kWh battery pack, providing ranges of up to 261 miles (420 km) and 316 miles (510 km), respectively, based on the China Light-Duty Vehicle Test Cycle (CLTC) standard.

BYD's Wang Chuanfu, dubbed as the "Elon Musk of China", is respected as a nimble competitor. Supported by investment from Warren Buffett, BYD stands out as an innovator in the electric vehicle industry, notably pioneering the “blade battery” technology utilising Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP).

Efficiency, safety

Beyond its technical merits, which include enhanced safety through improved heat management and cooling, blade batteries also offer heightened efficiency compared to conventional ternary lithium batteries, further elevating safety standards.

Last year, BYD introduced the Qin Plus Champion Edition, priced to match petrol-powered vehicles, effectively challenging the dominance of joint-venture fuel vehicles. At 99,800 RMB ($13,900), this edition marked the first instance of BYD's DM-i model being priced below 100,000 RMB.

With the DM-i variant of the Qin Plus Honor Edition starting at 79,800 RMB ($11,000) and the EV version commencing at 109,800 RMB ($15,200) – it’s been dubbed as the “Corolla killer”.

Toyota sold 1.64 million Corollas globally in 2023, according to Carscoops. BYD sold three million battery-powered cars in 2023, overtaking Tesla in EV sales in Q4 of 2023.

The Chinese EV maker is also unveiling a new Champion Edition Dolphin EV – with an extended range of up to 323 miles (519 km) CLTC and a lower price compared to its predecessor, which currently starts at 104,800 RMB ($14,500).

What about real-dollar pricing?

There's just one problem with these prices: while the RMB equivalent of the Qin Plus EV is about $15,200, it doesn’t have a US price, or any price outside China, at all.

EV industry observers say it may actually have a euro price of around €28,000 ($30,276).

For reference, the starting price of the BYD ATTO 3 in China is 139,800 RMB ($20,000) – the starting price in Europe is €38,000 ($40,000).

A Toyota Corolla starts at €34,000 in the Netherlands. In the US, the price of the 2024 Toyota Corolla starts at $23,145 and goes up to $28,345 depending on the trim and options.