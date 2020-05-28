Al Tayer Motors, the official dealer for Ford, Lincoln, Jaguar, Land Rover, Maserati and Ferrari vehicles in the UAE, and Premier Motors of Abu Dhabi, have announced special deals for the heroes at the forefront of the nation’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The dealership has announced that all first responders, doctors, nurses, medical and healthcare professionals, ambulance services, civil defense and police taskforce will receive an exclusive benefit over and above any retail promotions on the brands represented by Al Tayer Motors and Premier Motors, until September 30, 2020.

“Since March, normal life has been affected across the world and we all have had to face challenges and make sacrifices. However, no sacrifice has been greater than that of the frontline medical and government service professionals who have been unwavering in serving the country’s affected people, while putting their own lives at risk. It is only fitting that we, as one of the UAE’s leading automotive companies, should be among the first in providing them with a token of our appreciation in recognition of their heroic efforts,” says Ashok Khanna, Chief Executive Officer, Al Tayer Motors.