GAC’s 30 millionth car: What building at that volume says about the product

Reflects GAC's manufacturing scale, quality and advanced tech available across UAE line-up
GAC's 30 millionth vehicle, an M8 PHEV, rolled off the line as the brand passed 30 million cumulative owners worldwide, a milestone marked at a global owners' event in Guangzhou, China on July 16. For the UAE buyer, the more useful question is not how many, but what building at that volume requires.
Producing 30 million vehicles requires consistency in engineering, manufacturing and quality control. At this scale, maintaining those standards becomes increasingly critical. That same discipline sits behind the models GAC offers in the UAE today, from the flagship M8 MPV to the GS8 SUV and across its wider model line-up.
And there is more on the horizon, with the all-new GS7 set to join the UAE line-up soon and potentially become the next star on Dubai's roads. Much of that consistency is engineered in long before a car reaches the showroom.
GAC has built its manufacturing expertise over nearly three decades, including through long-running joint ventures with Honda and Toyota, while continuously strengthening its own capabilities. Sustaining output at this scale requires consistency in engineering and quality, and reaching 30 million reflects the manufacturing discipline behind the brand, line after line.
The output is validated beyond China as well as within it. As GAC expands globally, the brand continues to develop its vehicles in line with increasingly stringent international standards for safety, quality and environmental performance, supporting its growth across markets including the Middle East and Europe. Growth was recorded across all five overseas regions: the Americas, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa and Europe. Volume also pays for what comes next. The revenue behind 30 million cars is what funds GAC’s move into new-energy powertrains and the intelligent-cockpit technology now arriving in the region. As these capabilities continue to develop across GAC's global portfolio, they reflect the brand's broader transition towards electrification and intelligent mobility.
“Thirty million vehicles speak for themselves. It is the clearest proof that the engineering holds at volume, and the same standard is in every GAC we deliver in the UAE,” says Mark Zhang, General Manager, GAC Middle East. “Scale is what lets us put technology once reserved for luxury cars into models people can actually afford. That is the point of reaching 30 million; it funds the next generation for everyone who buys after.”
GAC's commitment to long-term value is also reflected in independent resale-value performance. According to the 2025 China Automotive Resale Value Ranking Report released by the China Automobile Dealers Association and Jingzhengu, GAC ranked first among Chinese brands for three-year resale value, with models including the M8 and GS8 leading their respective segments.
This content comes from Reach by Gulf News, which is the branded content team of GN Media.