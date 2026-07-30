GAC’s 30 millionth car: What building at that volume says about the product

The output is validated beyond China as well as within it. As GAC expands globally, the brand continues to develop its vehicles in line with increasingly stringent international standards for safety, quality and environmental performance, supporting its growth across markets including the Middle East and Europe. Growth was recorded across all five overseas regions: the Americas, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa and Europe. Volume also pays for what comes next. The revenue behind 30 million cars is what funds GAC’s move into new-energy powertrains and the intelligent-cockpit technology now arriving in the region. As these capabilities continue to develop across GAC's global portfolio, they reflect the brand's broader transition towards electrification and intelligent mobility.

“Thirty million vehicles speak for themselves. It is the clearest proof that the engineering holds at volume, and the same standard is in every GAC we deliver in the UAE,” says Mark Zhang, General Manager, GAC Middle East. “Scale is what lets us put technology once reserved for luxury cars into models people can actually afford. That is the point of reaching 30 million; it funds the next generation for everyone who buys after.”