GAC GS7 PHEV makes UAE debut, bringing tech-luxury, intelligent innovation and 501 HP performance

Strong early demand

Demonstrating strong early demand, more than 50 GS7 PHEVs were sold in the UAE ahead of the model’s official launch, reflecting strong early market reception and growing customer interest in GAC’s electrified mobility offering.

Delivering 501 horsepower through its dual-motor AWD system and accelerating from 0–100 km/h in just 5.8 seconds, GS7 combines powerful performance with up to 1,020km of combined range (CLTC). Tailored for regional conditions, it features an efficient hybrid powertrain, advanced battery safety technology, a spacious five-seat interior, and intelligent driving assistance systems.

Inside, GS7 creates a lounge-like experience focused on comfort for every passenger. All four seats feature ventilation and massage functions, while the second row can recline up to 137 degrees with leg support. Premium materials, soft-close doors and a quiet cabin further elevate the experience, complemented by a 22-speaker premium surround audio system that delivers an immersive in-cabin experience.

Distinctive design

The GAC GS7 PHEV’s distinctive design is brought to life through its AI emotion-adaptive headlights, featuring 2,248 LED units and customizable light expressions, complemented by a 2.6-metre skyline light bar that creates a highly recognizable presence. Inside, ADiGO 6.0, a 27-inch W-HUD and GAC App connectivity bring intelligent technology seamlessly into the driving experience. Remote functions allow drivers to pre-cool the cabin before entering, offering added convenience during the UAE’s warmer months.

The GAC GS7 PHEV features an electric-oriented plug-in hybrid architecture, combining the flexibility of plug-in hybrid and range-extender driving modes to deliver a smooth, EV-like driving experience. This successful market entry arrives as the Middle East rapidly advances its clean energy and smart mobility ambitions, aligning closely with broader regional economic diversification and sustainable development agendas.

In Local, For Local philosophy

Guided by its In Local, For Local philosophy, GAC continues to bolster its localised sales and service infrastructure, regional distribution partnerships, and customer care frameworks. As one of GAC’s most mature and strategically vital overseas regions, the Middle East – with GAC present across all six GCC countries – remains a primary engine driving the automaker’s high-quality global growth.

With over 30 million customers globally, GAC continues to build robust brand equity across the Middle East. Notably, the brand was awarded the Double Champion title in Kuwait for best Chinese automotive quality and highest value retention.

GAC will continue to expand its electrified portfolio and deepen local partnerships across the Middle East. The UAE debut of the GS7 PHEV marks the beginning of its wider regional rollout, with launches across GAC’s other Middle Eastern markets set to follow. This next phase will further strengthen GAC’s tech-luxury offering and accelerate the brand’s new-energy ambitions across the region.