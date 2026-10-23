Future travel starts now: 2026 JETOUR Global Technology Experience Day showcases cutting-edge tech

At the conference, Yin Tongyue, Chairman of Chery Automobile, reflected on the company’s more than 30 years of innovation and shared his outlook on future industry trends. “With AI, we are redefining not only the automobile, but also the enterprise and the entire industrial ecosystem,” he said. “In the future, cars will become smarter companions that understand you better, providing a space for greater possibilities in intelligent mobility.

“Chery’s vision for technology can be summed up in one sentence: Creating greater value for human freedom,” he added.

Gao Xinhua, Chief Technology Officer, delivered a keynote speech on the group’s technological foundations for the intelligent era.

The conference showcased the group’s cutting-edge technology portfolio, from the Sky Dome supercomputing centre and Star Sea big data platform to V2G vehicle-to-grid technology and integrated solar-storage charging solutions. It also highlighted advances in AI foundation models and world models, alongside the real-world application of physical AI in areas such as Robotaxi and AiMOGA Robotics. Together, these innovations contribute to an intelligent technology ecosystem spanning mobility, energy and everyday life, powered by AI, enabled by data and coordinated across multiple domains.

The R&D Center also hosted technology exhibitions and hands-on experience zones, with access arranged in phases for different groups, giving participants the opportunity to engage directly with cutting-edge technologies.

When technology meets travel, experience comes first

Within this landscape of innovation, JETOUR focuses on user needs, translating its technological foundations into tangible travel experiences.

JETOUR’s two product series addresses diverse travel needs, balancing urban commuting and outdoor exploration. The T Series combines intelligent urban comfort with serious off-road capabilities, while the entire line-up features C-DM Super Hybrid technology, easing range anxiety on long journeys. The XWD fully automatic intelligent 4WD, with its 7+X one-touch intelligent off-road mode, makes challenging conditions such as water crossings, gravel, and steep slopes easier to tackle. Smart cockpit and intelligent driving technologies make journeys more comfortable and reassuring.

The G Series is built on GAIA, a new-generation all-terrain intelligent architecture designed for premium models. It integrates a high-efficiency hybrid system with a dedicated off-road chassis. Combined with intelligent interaction and a premium cabin, it unites exceptional off-road capabilities with luxury comfort.

Bringing the beach market to life: Time to set off

That evening, JETOUR hosted an immersive beach camping welcome dinner along the Yangtze River. The built-in high-output V2L technology in JETOUR vehicles supplied power throughout the entire market to enable outdoor cooking and entertainment, weaving technology into everyday travel experiences. JETOUR executives joined international guests to officially kick off the Experience Day’s test-drive programme.

On Wednesday, international guests headed deep into the rugged mountain terrain of Moganshan to test JETOUR models across varied road conditions and experience first-hand how technology unlocks new possibilities for travel of travel.