Future travel is already on the road: JETOUR deepens its Travel+ strategy

Advances in artificial intelligence and new energy technologies are expanding what vehicles can do. "The future evolution of vehicles lies not only in improvements in power and performance, but also in coordinating intelligent interaction, energy applications, and mobility services to turn vehicles into intelligent travel companions for users," said Ke Chuandeng, President of JETOUR International, at the 2026 JETOUR Global Technology Experience Day.

Featuring cutting-edge technology showcases, all-terrain off-road experiences, and ecological conservation initiatives, the event, which took place from October 20-23 across Wuhu, Moganshan, and Xiazhu Lake in China, demonstrated JETOUR's ongoing efforts to integrate technology, real-world experiences, and ecological protection into travel under its Travel+ philosophy.

Defining the brand through people, vehicles, and travel scenarios

Since its founding in 2018, JETOUR has developed its products and brand around users' travel needs, gradually building a product portfolio that covers urban commuting, long-distance expeditions, and outdoor exploration. Guided by its Travel+ strategy, JETOUR has continued to develop its service and community networks, including vehicle customisation, travel stations, and owners' clubs. These initiatives connect product capabilities, travel services, and user engagement to deliver richer travel experiences.

As its global business expands, JETOUR is bringing Travel+ into the lives of users across different markets. As of September 2026, JETOUR's cumulative global sales had exceeded 2.56 million vehicles. The brand had expanded into more than 100 countries and regions, built a global following of over 50 million fans, and established more than 300 owners' clubs. By adapting to local road conditions, usage habits, and travel cultures, JETOUR continues to improve its products' suitability for diverse mobility needs. Through localised services and community building, it is also shaping Travel+ initiatives around the needs of users in each market.

Expanding travel through technology: Bringing innovation into the real world

The expansion of future travel experiences depends on the continued development of intelligent and energy technologies. During the 2026 JETOUR Global Technology Experience Day, the group showcased cutting-edge developments, including its automotive-domain large model, chip strategy, AiMOGA robot, Robotaxi, and integrated solar, energy storage and charging system. These demonstrations highlighted its exploration of intelligent technologies, autonomous driving, and energy solutions, offering new perspectives on the evolution of future mobility.