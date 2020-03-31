Can't afford a Bugatti Chiron? No problem, just make one out of cardboard like these guys did!

Not everyone can afford a Bugatti Chiron, especially not when prices start for $2.8 million, but if you really want one, why not take a leaf out of these guys' books and make one yourself. Out of cardboard...

These Vietnamese enthusiasts built their own hypercar on a strict budget using nothing more than metal steel pipes for the frame and cardboard for the body - and lots of imagination. The team did a commendable job replicating the original's styling - and then clearly enjoyed test driving it through residential streets!

How much power does it make? Well that depends entirely on who is behind the wheel of this Chiron because it is pedal powered! This isn't the only car the talented builders have made; their YouTube page shows them creating a Lamborghini Sian and Ferrari LaFerrari using the same materials. Hmm, wonder if we can commission them to build us a classic 1977 Pontiac Trans Am?