DONGFENG 007 is transforming the EV landscape in the UAE

MAHY Khoory Automotive brings the future of electric mobility to the region
Mahy Khoory Automotive has unveiled DONGFENG 007 in the UAE. This highly anticipated electric vehicle combines futuristic design, cutting-edge performance, and long-range sustainability, marking a breakthrough moment for the UAE’s growing EV market.
With an exceptional driving range of up to 1,200km on a single charge, DONGFENG 007 is engineered for forward-thinkers who demand power and innovation without compromise.
“We’re proud to debut the DONGFENG 007 in the UAE, a car that represents a perfect fusion of performance, innovation, and environmental responsibility,” says Saj Jabbar, General Manager of Mahy Khoory Automotive, the exclusive distributor of Dongfeng Motor Corporation in the UAE.
Launched at EVIS Abu Dhabi 2025, the Middle East’s premier electric vehicle innovation summit, DONGFENG 007 is a unique concept in the EV segment with its advanced features.
Beneath its sleek exterior, it is powered by an advanced electric motor of a 1.5-litre gasoline-powered engine working in tandem. With 218hp and 310 Nm of torque, this vehicle accelerates from 0 to 100km/h in just 7.2 seconds, while offering an impressive range of 1200km.
Customers can now take advantage of an exclusive limited-time offer on the Dongfeng 007. This never-before-seen bundle includes 0 per cent interest, free insurance, three years or 60,000km of free service, and six years of roadside assistance. Additionally, you can start making payments in 2026.
“This launch is more than just an exciting product announcement; it’s a commitment to shaping the mobility landscape in a way that aligns with the UAE’s clean energy goals,” Jabbar adds. It reflects the vision of Mahy Khoory Automotive to bring world-class, sustainable mobility solutions to the UAE, and reinforces the brand’s commitment to redefining the future of driving through technology and performance.
As part of the wider Mahy Khoory Group, which boasts nearly a century of excellence across industries such as automotive, green energy, recycling, and manufacturing, Mahy Khoory Automotive plays a key role in shaping the UAE’s transition to a more eco-conscious transportation ecosystem.
To learn more, visit www.Dongfeng-uae.com or call 800-MAHY (6249)
