DONGFENG 007 is transforming the EV landscape in the UAE

Mahy Khoory Automotive has unveiled DONGFENG 007 in the UAE. This highly anticipated electric vehicle combines futuristic design, cutting-edge performance, and long-range sustainability, marking a breakthrough moment for the UAE’s growing EV market.

With an exceptional driving range of up to 1,200km on a single charge, DONGFENG 007 is engineered for forward-thinkers who demand power and innovation without compromise.

“We’re proud to debut the DONGFENG 007 in the UAE, a car that represents a perfect fusion of performance, innovation, and environmental responsibility,” says Saj Jabbar, General Manager of Mahy Khoory Automotive, the exclusive distributor of Dongfeng Motor Corporation in the UAE.