Al Ghurair Mobility opens sixth EXEED showroom in Sharjah as part of UAE expansion

Al Ghurair Mobility, the exclusive dealer for EXEED in the UAE, has opened its first showroom and service centre in Sharjah, marking the EXEED’s sixth location in the country. The new showroom launch builds on the brand’s strategic expansion in UAE markets, where Al Ghurair established two showrooms in Dubai, two in Abu Dhabi and one in Ras Al Khaimah, bringing EXEED’s full ownership experience to even more customers across the northern emirates market.

Located on Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed street, the showroom features EXEED’s complete model range, including the RX, TXL, VX and LX SUV, alongside its new energy vehicle line-up comprising the RX PHEV, VX PHEV, ES and ET. An integrated service centre on-site ensures that aftersales support is available from the outset, reflecting EXEED’s approach of combining vehicle retail with long-term customer care under one roof.