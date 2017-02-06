Mobile
Women fight back with #DressLikeAWoman

US President Trump reportedly wants his female staff to “dress like women”. Social media users explained what it means.

  • Firefighter and Instagram user Jennifer Brianna posted this on her account.Image Credit: Instagram
  • Homa PourImage Credit: Twitter
  • Twitter user @emmacrowell_ posted these pictures with the comment: ".@realDonaldTrump #DressLikeAWoman ... isImage Credit: Twitter
  • Instagram user Laura Norvell posted this on her instagram accountImage Credit: Instagram
  • Senator Tammy DuckworthImage Credit: Twitter
  • Image Credit:
Gulf News
 

#DressLikeAWoman: A report was published [where] earlier this week that cited a source who worked on Trump’s campaign as saying: “Trump likes the women who work for him ‘to dress like women’.” The report as a whole generated strong reactions from the media and the online public, but this sentence in particular made many question: What does it mean to “dress like a woman”? Women – and men – on various social media platforms took it upon themselves to share pictures of women living their everyday lives. It led to another related trend from women working in the STEM fiels - #ActualLivingScientist, where they shared pictures from their workplace.

@emmacrowell_

.@realDonaldTrump #DressLikeAWoman ... is this what you had in mind?

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet” data-lang=”en”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>.<a href=”https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump”>@realDonaldTrump</a> <a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/DressLikeAWoman?src=hash”>#DressLikeAWoman</a> ... is this what you had in mind? ߤ?ߤ?ߤ? <a href=”https://t.co/9JvoGUpWRZ”>pic.twitter.com/9JvoGUpWRZ</a></p>&mdash; emma (@emmacrowell_) <a href=”https://twitter.com/emmacrowell_/status/827344289634123776”>February 3, 2017</a></blockquote>

<script async src=”//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8”></script>

@newsroll

dress like a woman, not like a soldier RT @PersiHellecat: Senator Tammy Duckworth knows how to #DRESSLIKEAWOMAN

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet” data-lang=”en”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>dress like a woman, not like a soldier RT <a href=”https://twitter.com/PersiHellecat”>@PersiHellecat</a>: Senator Tammy Duckworth knows how to <a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/DRESSLIKEAWOMAN?src=hash”>#DRESSLIKEAWOMAN</a> <a href=”https://t.co/ltNnuKQrtI”>pic.twitter.com/ltNnuKQrtI</a></p>&mdash; Newsroll (@newsroll) <a href=”https://twitter.com/newsroll/status/828510427017539585”>February 6, 2017</a></blockquote>

<script async src=”//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8”></script>

‏@HomaKrp

Hi, I’m Homa! I’m an #ActualLivingScientist and a #mom who studies ice and snow! #DressLikeAWoman #MarchForScience #FieldworkIsAwesome

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet” data-lang=”en”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>Hi, I&#39;m Homa! I&#39;m an <a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/ActualLivingScientist?src=hash”>#ActualLivingScientist</a> and a <a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/mom?src=hash”>#mom</a> who study ice and snow! <a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/DressLikeAWoman?src=hash”>#DressLikeAWoman</a> <a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/MarchForScience?src=hash”>#MarchForScience</a> <a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/FieldworkIsAwesome?src=hash”>#FieldworkIsAwesome</a> <a href=”https://t.co/7sMkWGd6V9”>pic.twitter.com/7sMkWGd6V9</a></p>&mdash; Homa Kheyrollah Pour (@HomaKrp) <a href=”https://twitter.com/HomaKrp/status/827929889105915906”>February 4, 2017</a></blockquote>

<script async src=”//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8”></script>

Instagram

jenji182

#firefighter #emt #dresslikeawoman #badasswoman Big boots to fill

<blockquote class=”instagram-media” data-instgrm-captioned data-instgrm-version=”7” style=” background:#FFF; border:0; border-radius:3px; box-shadow:0 0 1px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.5),0 1px 10px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.15); margin: 1px; max-width:658px; padding:0; width:99.375%; width:-webkit-calc(100% - 2px); width:calc(100% - 2px);”><div style=”padding:8px;”> <div style=” background:#F8F8F8; line-height:0; margin-top:40px; padding:62.4537037037037% 0; text-align:center; width:100%;”> <div style=” background:url(); display:block; height:44px; margin:0 auto -44px; position:relative; top:-22px; width:44px;”></div></div> <p style=” margin:8px 0 0 0; padding:0 4px;”> <a href=”https://www.instagram.com/p/BQKKUK6gB4L/” style=” color:#000; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:normal; line-height:17px; text-decoration:none; word-wrap:break-word;” target=”_blank”>#firefighter #emt #dresslikeawoman #badasswoman Big boots to fill ߚ?ߚ?</a></p> <p style=” color:#c9c8cd; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; line-height:17px; margin-bottom:0; margin-top:8px; overflow:hidden; padding:8px 0 7px; text-align:center; text-overflow:ellipsis; white-space:nowrap;”>A photo posted by Jennifer Brianna (@jenji182) on <time style=” font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; line-height:17px;” datetime=”2017-02-06T05:41:05+00:00”>Feb 5, 2017 at 9:41pm PST</time></p></div></blockquote> <script async defer src=”//platform.instagram.com/en_US/embeds.js”></script>

Lauranorvell

#dresslikeawoman Hey Mr. President, this is just one woman who is NOT dressing to please you. #resist

<blockquote class=”instagram-media” data-instgrm-captioned data-instgrm-version=”7” style=” background:#FFF; border:0; border-radius:3px; box-shadow:0 0 1px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.5),0 1px 10px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.15); margin: 1px; max-width:658px; padding:0; width:99.375%; width:-webkit-calc(100% - 2px); width:calc(100% - 2px);”><div style=”padding:8px;”> <div style=” background:#F8F8F8; line-height:0; margin-top:40px; padding:50.0% 0; text-align:center; width:100%;”> <div style=” background:url(); display:block; height:44px; margin:0 auto -44px; position:relative; top:-22px; width:44px;”></div></div> <p style=” margin:8px 0 0 0; padding:0 4px;”> <a href=”https://www.instagram.com/p/BQJVC9Vh1lc/” style=” color:#000; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:normal; line-height:17px; text-decoration:none; word-wrap:break-word;” target=”_blank”>#dresslikeawoman Hey Mr. President, this is just one woman who is NOT dressing to please you. #resist</a></p> <p style=” color:#c9c8cd; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; line-height:17px; margin-bottom:0; margin-top:8px; overflow:hidden; padding:8px 0 7px; text-align:center; text-overflow:ellipsis; white-space:nowrap;”>A photo posted by Laura Norvell (@lauranorvell) on <time style=” font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; line-height:17px;” datetime=”2017-02-05T21:55:37+00:00”>Feb 5, 2017 at 1:55pm PST</time></p></div></blockquote> <script async defer src=”//platform.instagram.com/en_US/embeds.js”></script>

