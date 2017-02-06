Women fight back with #DressLikeAWoman

Twitter user @emmacrowell_ posted these pictures with the comment: ".@realDonaldTrump #DressLikeAWoman ... is

Firefighter and Instagram user Jennifer Brianna posted this on her account.

#DressLikeAWoman: A report was published [where] earlier this week that cited a source who worked on Trump’s campaign as saying: “Trump likes the women who work for him ‘to dress like women’.” The report as a whole generated strong reactions from the media and the online public, but this sentence in particular made many question: What does it mean to “dress like a woman”? Women – and men – on various social media platforms took it upon themselves to share pictures of women living their everyday lives. It led to another related trend from women working in the STEM fiels - #ActualLivingScientist, where they shared pictures from their workplace.

.@realDonaldTrump #DressLikeAWoman ... is this what you had in mind?

dress like a woman, not like a soldier RT @PersiHellecat: Senator Tammy Duckworth knows how to #DRESSLIKEAWOMAN

Hi, I’m Homa! I’m an #ActualLivingScientist and a #mom who studies ice and snow! #DressLikeAWoman #MarchForScience #FieldworkIsAwesome

#firefighter #emt #dresslikeawoman #badasswoman Big boots to fill

#dresslikeawoman Hey Mr. President, this is just one woman who is NOT dressing to please you. #resist

