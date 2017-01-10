The plight of Indian Border Security Force

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

The plight of Indian Border Security Force

Indian soldier’s Facebook post goes viral

Image Credit:
Gulf News
 

Tej Bahadur Yadav, a soldier from the Border Security Force(BSF) in India posted a video on Facebook that went viral. The video purportedly shows the deplorable quality of food served to jawans(soldiers) stationed in the challenging terrains in Jammu and Kashmir. Some Indian news channels like India Today have reported that Yadav has been called from the BSF camp back to the headquarters and has been assigned a plumber’s duty and that his commandant has tried to get him to take down the video.

Tej Bahadur Yadav - BSF: “ #BSFBreakfast - In the breakfast, the jawans are served burnt paranthas(bread) with a cup of tea. It is not because of the cook but the corruption at top-level because of which officials are unable to buy groceries to feed the soldiers proper food... #SaveBSF The videos will pain the heart of every Indian and this indeed should stop right away. Jawans are the pride of the nation and food is one of the basic rights they deserve.”

Many reacted on Twitter. @BSF_India replied to the concerns: “BSF is highly sensitive to the welfare of the troops. Individual aberrations, if any, are enquired into. A senior officer has already reached the location.”  @rajnathsingh: “I have seen a video regarding a BSF jawan’s plight. I have asked the HS(Home Secretary) to immediately seek a report from the BSF and take appropriate action.”

@KirenRijiju: “Taken serious note of a BSF Jawan video. But during my regular visit to border posts I find high level of satisfactions amongst the jawans.”  @iRoshan_Rv: “It is the most serious topic in our country today... they protect us by staying at the border every minute hope government do something for #BSFjawan

A senior official was quoted on Indian news channel The Indian Express saying that it has been found upon investigation that Yadav has been given four major punishments in the past. He has also been issued reprimands for alleged violation of discipline.  This set off another tweet rally:  @Sukhoi81: “@BSF_India It’s easy to accuse the Jawans, but what about quality of food? Disgusting, how can you serve unhealthy food to jawans? @narendramodi”

@AviBsharma: “#BSFJawan Now, it’s time for some character assassination. He might be the wrong guy but his issues are to be answered, not his behaviour!”

More from Your View

tags from this story

Facebook
follow this tag on MGNFacebook
India
follow this tag on MGNIndia
Twitter
follow this tag on MGNTwitter

filed under

GulfNewsYour SayYour View

tags

Facebook
follow this tag on MGN
India
follow this tag on MGN
Twitter
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Your View

Focus: The right to disconnect
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Fire hits Adnoc refinery, no casualties reported

Fire hits Adnoc refinery, no casualties reported

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

5 UAE martyrs in Kandahar blast named

5 UAE martyrs in Kandahar blast named

Speeding drivers: Meet your friendly radars

Speeding drivers: Meet your friendly radars

Drinking men upset residents in Dubai

Drinking men upset residents in Dubai

Watch: Where bags go after check-in

Watch: Where bags go after check-in

Official UAE school calendar 2017-2018

Official UAE school calendar 2017-2018

Flags at half mast for martyred UAE diplomats

Flags at half mast for martyred UAE diplomats