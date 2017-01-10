The plight of Indian Border Security Force

Tej Bahadur Yadav, a soldier from the Border Security Force(BSF) in India posted a video on Facebook that went viral. The video purportedly shows the deplorable quality of food served to jawans(soldiers) stationed in the challenging terrains in Jammu and Kashmir. Some Indian news channels like India Today have reported that Yadav has been called from the BSF camp back to the headquarters and has been assigned a plumber’s duty and that his commandant has tried to get him to take down the video.

Tej Bahadur Yadav - BSF: “ #BSFBreakfast - In the breakfast, the jawans are served burnt paranthas(bread) with a cup of tea. It is not because of the cook but the corruption at top-level because of which officials are unable to buy groceries to feed the soldiers proper food... #SaveBSF The videos will pain the heart of every Indian and this indeed should stop right away. Jawans are the pride of the nation and food is one of the basic rights they deserve.”

Many reacted on Twitter. @BSF_India replied to the concerns: “BSF is highly sensitive to the welfare of the troops. Individual aberrations, if any, are enquired into. A senior officer has already reached the location.” @rajnathsingh: “I have seen a video regarding a BSF jawan’s plight. I have asked the HS(Home Secretary) to immediately seek a report from the BSF and take appropriate action.”

@KirenRijiju: “Taken serious note of a BSF Jawan video. But during my regular visit to border posts I find high level of satisfactions amongst the jawans.” @iRoshan_Rv: “It is the most serious topic in our country today... they protect us by staying at the border every minute hope government do something for #BSFjawan

A senior official was quoted on Indian news channel The Indian Express saying that it has been found upon investigation that Yadav has been given four major punishments in the past. He has also been issued reprimands for alleged violation of discipline. This set off another tweet rally: @Sukhoi81: “@BSF_India It’s easy to accuse the Jawans, but what about quality of food? Disgusting, how can you serve unhealthy food to jawans? @narendramodi”

@AviBsharma: “#BSFJawan Now, it’s time for some character assassination. He might be the wrong guy but his issues are to be answered, not his behaviour!”