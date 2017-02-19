Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Standing up against Trump

What would the US. be like without any immigrants?

  • Image Credit:
  • Image Credit:
  • Image Credit:
  • Image Credit:
  • Image Credit:
  • Image Credit:
Gulf News
 

On Thursday, a #DayWithoutImmigrants strike in the US called on immigrants to stay home from work and school, and for others to refrain from shopping or eating out to highlight the importance of immigrants in the country. And, over the weekend hashtag #TinyTrump started trending on Twitter.

#DayWithoutImmigrants - The protest, which spread via social media, was reportedly in response to President Donald Trump’s policies on immigration, including his executive order to halt the immigration of refugees from seven predominantly Muslim countries, efforts to build a Mexican border wall, and promises to deport the undocumented.

@RolfStraubhaar: “Tonight we went to @LaParrilla in solidarity, because they supported their staff participating in the #DayWithoutImmigrants #NoBanNoWall.”

 @irenemonicas: “Students at #rubidouxhighschool protesting Friday racist comments teachers made after students participated in #daywithoutimmigrants.”

@girl_in_matrix: “#daywithoutimmigrants sounds like a good idea until you realize what a luxury it is to be able to skip work and not go hungry/get fired.”

#TinyTrump - A funny hashtag started trending over the weekend when people took to Twitter with edited images of the US President, where they have made him really small.

 @FromSmiler: “Love it, but doesn’t his hand look too big? He’s making us all miserable... may as well have a laugh at his expense to stay sane #tinyTrump”

@DJNoRequest: “I think the #tinytrump thing is gonna catch on bigly.”

@pita1946: “#tinyTrump @realDonaldTrump”

@notallfay: “#Internetmemes mock #DonaldTrump by making him look small - literally - #TinyTrump is a great #meme! #Trump”

@mschaer: “I knew he owns a bathrobe! #tinyTrump”  @davebuxtonphoto: “#TinyTrumps is my new fave!”

@nautilus1304: “#TinyTrump - It’s a good day for mini golf.

Haha, I cannot stop laughing.”

More from Your View

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGNDonald Trump
Twitter
follow this tag on MGNTwitter

filed under

GulfNewsYour SayYour View

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGN
Twitter
follow this tag on MGN
microsoft

Also In Your View

What happened #LastNightInSweden?
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Watch: School bus crosses 180 km/h

Watch: School bus crosses 180 km/h

Look: Inside one of costliest villas in Dubai

Look: Inside one of costliest villas in Dubai

Dubai driver arrested after stunt goes viral

Dubai driver arrested after stunt goes viral

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

Caution: 10-feet waves offshore

Caution: 10-feet waves offshore

Man taking selfie near burst dam killed

Man taking selfie near burst dam killed

World’s first rotating tower in Dubai soon?

World’s first rotating tower in Dubai soon?

Revealed: Most boring jobs in the world

Revealed: Most boring jobs in the world