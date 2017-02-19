Standing up against Trump

On Thursday, a #DayWithoutImmigrants strike in the US called on immigrants to stay home from work and school, and for others to refrain from shopping or eating out to highlight the importance of immigrants in the country. And, over the weekend hashtag #TinyTrump started trending on Twitter.

#DayWithoutImmigrants - The protest, which spread via social media, was reportedly in response to President Donald Trump’s policies on immigration, including his executive order to halt the immigration of refugees from seven predominantly Muslim countries, efforts to build a Mexican border wall, and promises to deport the undocumented.

@RolfStraubhaar: “Tonight we went to @LaParrilla in solidarity, because they supported their staff participating in the #DayWithoutImmigrants #NoBanNoWall.”

@irenemonicas: “Students at #rubidouxhighschool protesting Friday racist comments teachers made after students participated in #daywithoutimmigrants.”

@girl_in_matrix: “#daywithoutimmigrants sounds like a good idea until you realize what a luxury it is to be able to skip work and not go hungry/get fired.”

#TinyTrump - A funny hashtag started trending over the weekend when people took to Twitter with edited images of the US President, where they have made him really small.

@FromSmiler: “Love it, but doesn’t his hand look too big? He’s making us all miserable... may as well have a laugh at his expense to stay sane #tinyTrump”

@DJNoRequest: “I think the #tinytrump thing is gonna catch on bigly.”

@pita1946: “#tinyTrump @realDonaldTrump”

@notallfay: “#Internetmemes mock #DonaldTrump by making him look small - literally - #TinyTrump is a great #meme! #Trump”

@mschaer: “I knew he owns a bathrobe! #tinyTrump” @davebuxtonphoto: “#TinyTrumps is my new fave!”

@nautilus1304: “#TinyTrump - It’s a good day for mini golf.

Haha, I cannot stop laughing.”