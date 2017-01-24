#ProjectSpace for UAE youth
The Mohammad Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) launched the first edition of the Project Space Forum on January 24 at Dubai World Trade Centre.
The two-day event aims to create a platform for youth interested in science, exploration and innovation in the UAE. Attendees stand to benefit from the knowledge and experiences of renowned space scientists and experts.
#ProjectSpace - The event was held under the patronage of Shaikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai. Shaikh Hamdan is also the chairman of MBRSC.
@AstronautAbby: “A photo of the @MBRSpaceCentre expert panel discussion about the Knowledge Transfer Concept from the #ProjectSpace event. #STEM #UAE”
#ProjectSpace: Grand #Space event in #Dubai featuring International Space Scientists on January 24 and 25. projectspace.ae
