New policies around the world threaten peace

The world is now facing two new terms, one is Trump era and China’s One Belt, One Road (OBOR) era. OBOR is for Asian countries to connect with each other and China is using its financial power to realise the OBOR dream. China is successfully doing this and OBOR is the future of Asia. On other side, the US President Donald Trump is taking America towards a point of no return.

America is a mature world power, which does not need any such type of nationalistic isolation. America is great when it opened its doors for all citizens of the world. Trump will take the world into a clash of civilisations, which will ultimately end in another war. OBOR will take the world into record break of inhuman practices, because of China’s own record of inhuman practices. The influence of Trump will soon be exposed due to his hasty plans. His first 100 days are crucial for the world, because in only seven days, he issued orders against Mexico and immigrants from seven Muslim countries.

The fall of globalisation and Trump’s policies only harm world peace. America will face isolation. In Asia, China’s OBOR will greatly benefit the South East and other nations, but it will take away human rights, as well.

Trump will remain under scrutiny of Americans, but what about OBOR, which covers a large part of the Earth? The China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is one of the examples. According to Deloitte, Pakistan is getting China’s investment up to $45 billion (Dh165 billion) for CPEC.

Trump’s America and China’s OBOR policy must not harm human rights. If not, then the world will witness another world war, which none of us can afford.

- The reader is a freelance writer based in Karachi, Pakistan.