New policies around the world threaten peace

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

New policies around the world threaten peace

Whether it’s Trump’s isolationism or China’s inhumane expansionism, we have much to fear

Gulf News
 

The world is now facing two new terms, one is Trump era and China’s One Belt, One Road (OBOR) era. OBOR is for Asian countries to connect with each other and China is using its financial power to realise the OBOR dream. China is successfully doing this and OBOR is the future of Asia. On other side, the US President Donald Trump is taking America towards a point of no return.

America is a mature world power, which does not need any such type of nationalistic isolation. America is great when it opened its doors for all citizens of the world. Trump will take the world into a clash of civilisations, which will ultimately end in another war. OBOR will take the world into record break of inhuman practices, because of China’s own record of inhuman practices. The influence of Trump will soon be exposed due to his hasty plans. His first 100 days are crucial for the world, because in only seven days, he issued orders against Mexico and immigrants from seven Muslim countries.

The fall of globalisation and Trump’s policies only harm world peace. America will face isolation. In Asia, China’s OBOR will greatly benefit the South East and other nations, but it will take away human rights, as well.

Trump will remain under scrutiny of Americans, but what about OBOR, which covers a large part of the Earth? The China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is one of the examples. According to Deloitte, Pakistan is getting China’s investment up to $45 billion (Dh165 billion) for CPEC.

Trump’s America and China’s OBOR policy must not harm human rights. If not, then the world will witness another world war, which none of us can afford.

- The reader is a freelance writer based in Karachi, Pakistan.

More from Your View

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Pakistan
follow this tag on MGNPakistan
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGNDonald Trump
China
follow this tag on MGNChina

filed under

GulfNewsYour SayYour View

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
Pakistan
follow this tag on MGN
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGN
China
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Your View

Trump’s war against the press
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Man shocked as Dh6.5m vanishes from account

Man shocked as Dh6.5m vanishes from account

Do we belong here? Slain Indian's wife asks

Do we belong here? Slain Indian's wife asks

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

Should Emirates, Etihad pay for flight delays?

Should Emirates, Etihad pay for flight delays?

PIA plane flies with passengers standing

PIA plane flies with passengers standing

Penniless mother and daughters seek help

Penniless mother and daughters seek help

Moonlight wins Best Picture after gaffe

Moonlight wins Best Picture after gaffe