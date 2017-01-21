Mobile
Loyalty to yourself – not your job!

Be sure your efforts are going towards improving yourself first and foremost

Gulf News
 

When you’re luckily offered your dream position, sitting in a fantasy throne governing an army of employees, you may feel satisfied and glad with your position’s authority. There’s no wrong to be happy and celebrate such achievements and promotion, however, losing one’s identity for a job title is the root cause of any work related problems, where you will be in a situation of differentiating the real you and what you do!

Imagine one day due to the unstable economic status, your organisation is in the condition of downsizing its business and starts laying off employees to survive the market and all of a sudden you are asked to leave. Your loyalty to the job is finished!

Losing your position, which has become your new identity, will create fearful thoughts as you will think that by losing this title you will lose your future or even your life. From there an anger will arise thinking about “after all that I did, how can they do it?”, “Why me?” and “Why now?”

The negative energy of these emotions will occupy your entire being, which affects one’s peace of mind, sleepless nights and unsteady emotions. At this stage, you will not be able to find meaning of life and see it as black and white and this will affect decisions in life.

All this will happen because you mixed yourself with your position’s title and, therefore, do not see yourself in what you do or what you have, but as an independent identity having free will with inner powers, that can be used for your development.

— The reader is a Bahraini human resource development lecturer based in Manama, Bahrain.

