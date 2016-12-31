Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Egalitarian growth in 2017

‘It is only when all are given an equal platform on which to realise their potential that a country can grow as a whole’

Gulf News
 

Women have made it a long way since the time when we had to willingly lend our ears, never talk, and stand on the sidelines of every political and economic reform. We now have strong female figures leading powerful nations and making prevailing changes that are sure to shape the world in a more egalitarian form. But we still have a long way to go in achieving gender equality in every aspect of our lives. I believe 2017 is going to be that year where we, as a global society, can break gender stereotypes and create an environment where both women and men can reach their fullest potential.

Empowerment of women relates directly to national and global growth of the economy and the society of a particular nation. It is only when all of the human resources of a country are given an equal platform on which to realise their potential that the country can grow as a whole. It is especially important to give women financial independence so that they don’t have to depend solely on the financial resources of their male family members.

We live in an era when women like Hilary Clinton and Angela Merkel are making a prominent stand in the global political sphere, but also, on the other hand, when women own less than one percent of the world’s land resources. This disparity arises mostly due to the prevalent class differences. An often overlooked dimension in achieving gender equality is how class difference reflects on women. Women from poorer backgrounds have an almost quadrupled chance of never getting out of poverty than their male counterparts. This means that most of the egalitarian growth that we have achieved so far is concentrated in the hands of women from a well-off financial background.

We must empower local women, we must empower women from all social classes so as to create a society where our gender identity does not hold us back from achieving our potential. Collaborative efforts of international organisations and the UN subsidiaries is one of the most promising ways in which local women can be empowered.

In retrospect, 2016 has been a dynamic year for women, but 2017 has unfolding promises for both men and women that we can see only when we stand together as an educated and open-minded society.

- The reader is a student based in Dubai.

More from Your View

tags from this story

Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Angela Merkel
follow this tag on MGNAngela Merkel
United Nations
follow this tag on MGNUnited Nations

filed under

GulfNewsYour SayYour View

tags

Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
Angela Merkel
follow this tag on MGN
United Nations
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Your View

For every child
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Reina club: top party haunt of Turkey’s elite

Reina club: top party haunt of Turkey’s elite

Dubai rings in 2017 with dazzling fireworks

Dubai rings in 2017 with dazzling fireworks

9 money tips if you lose your job in the UAE

9 money tips if you lose your job in the UAE

Look: How Dubai’s royal family started 2017

Look: How Dubai’s royal family started 2017

Parents, schools fight over unpaid fees

Parents, schools fight over unpaid fees

UAE welcomes first babies born in 2017

UAE welcomes first babies born in 2017

Bahrain lists its 10 most wanted men

Bahrain lists its 10 most wanted men

How Dubai ensured success of NYE events

How Dubai ensured success of NYE events

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays