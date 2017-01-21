Disconnecting isn’t always possible

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Disconnecting isn’t always possible

‘If organisations work under different time zones and contacts, business agents in different parts of the world, it may be difficult to go offline’

Gulf News
 

Despite having such a law in place on the right to disconnect from work in order to control work-related emails, I feel that the employer can still follow up on actions when it comes to responding to important and critical business matters, especially when an employee is holding a responsible position (‘Speak your mind: The right to disconnect’, Gulf News, January 13). If the employee enjoys company provided facilities of any kind, he or she has certain responsibilities attached to it when attending to work-related matters, even after office hours. However, it is up to the employee to decide on effectively managing such situations. At the same time, having such a law in place, the employee may be considered safe and become less attentive.

Organisations that work throughout the day, have shift duties and are serving customers across the world, there will always be a tendency to get the employee involved in work-related matters even after office hours. If organisations work under different time zones and contacts, business agents in different parts of the world, it may be difficult to go offline immediately after work hours or during weekends.

Obviously, the proposed government law in France may help regulate and restructure human resources approach in organisations. However, as long as mobile phones have email and internet accessibility, people have the tendency to check emails and browse the internet and get updates on business related queries, which eventually eases their pressure when going to work on the next day.

At the same time, the Europe and America are normally seen quiet during the weekends as compared to Asian and Middle Eastern work practices. The work culture in this part of the world is entirely different, but demanding.

— The reader is an Indian quality manager based in Muscat, Oman

More from Your View

tags from this story

France
follow this tag on MGNFrance
Oman
follow this tag on MGNOman

filed under

GulfNewsYour SayYour View

tags

France
follow this tag on MGN
Oman
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Your View

Fighting for women’s rights
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

No visa-free facility for Indians here...

No visa-free facility for Indians here...

8 things to stop wasting money on

8 things to stop wasting money on

Deep rifts in Kuwait over status of expats

Deep rifts in Kuwait over status of expats

UAE soldiers rehearse in New Delhi

UAE soldiers rehearse in New Delhi

3,000 children try luck for 120 school seats

3,000 children try luck for 120 school seats

25 shops caught for remittance racket

25 shops caught for remittance racket

Scattered rain hits parts of UAE

Scattered rain hits parts of UAE

Mohammad Bin Zayed to be India’s chief guest

Mohammad Bin Zayed to be India’s chief guest

Why do people fall for bogus schemes?

Why do people fall for bogus schemes?