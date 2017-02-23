Could this be extraterrestrial life? Not just one, but seven Earth-size planets orbiting a tiny star, named Trappist-1, were discovered by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (Nasa) and European astronomers. All of these seven planets could have liquid water, which is the key to life under the right atmospheric conditions, as stated in an official statement released by Nasa. This offers the first realistic opportunity to search for signs of life outside the solar system. Social media users found this to be exciting news and the internet promptly exploded. Many users were thrilled by the discovery, while others found humour in the situation. Internet search giant Google dedicated a doodle to this discovery, with planet Earth being greeted by the seven planets.

TWITTER

#Nasa and #TRAPPIST1: Tweeps discuss the discovery.

@anandmrita: “#TRAPPIST1 Amazed to see you dear neighbour. Cheers to our new beginning towards a never-ending relationship! More power to @NASA. Respect!”

@robwoodyard1: “Seven new planets have just been discovered. Not surprisingly, five of them voted against Trump. #TRAPPIST1”

@O_QuintanaOffic: “We can see over our #SolarSystem and #discover new #planets, but we still can’t #understand each other. #Nasa #People #Peace”

@Flygemini_: “The truth is out there! I wonder what they look like. #Nasa”

@LoTargos: “Why did @Nasa tell us about #TRAPPIST1? So much more depressing being on Earth, resisting, when I know there’s a Trump-free planet out there.”

@MissREIGNdeer: “#TRAPPIST1 made me so curious. They should send an aircraft and camera there now, if they really want to see it. But, that’s a lot of years!”

(WITH PIC) @gingersartorial: “Nerd alert, but this is definitely the highlight of 2017 for me. #TRAPPIST1 #WhencanIexplore #NASA”

@MaryBHand: “#TRAPPIST1 Let’s hope these planets don’t have the human species on them as we are bad.”

(WITH PIC) @ZaK14120: “Super cute doodle. Moon’s reaction is priceless. <3 #GoogleDoodle #TRAPPIST1”

@therogue_astro: “Nicely done Google, well played. What a wonderful thing to wake up to in the morning. Have a great day! #KeepLookingUp #TRAPPIST1”

@DanKnightly: “NASA has discovered 7 Earth like planets. How can I get to these?”

@Merica_pls: “NASA finds 7 planets possibly containing life, and I can’t even find my phone charger.”

FACEBOOK

Md Abir Ahsan Khan: “After #Nasa found seven new planets, I’m thinking which planet I would like to live on!”

Roz Alin Razvan: “Extraordinary, looking forward to acquire more knowledge regarding these discoveries!”

Ben Collins: “I’ve always found it impossible to believe how people can’t open their minds to the idea of other life forms out there. Hopefully in the future we can get proof!”