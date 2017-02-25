Bold move as cricket finals come to Pakistan

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Bold move as cricket finals come to Pakistan

This is an opportunity for Pakistan to shine, as all eyes will be focused on the nation

Gulf News
 

The decision to play the Pakistan Super League (PSL) final in Lahore, Pakistan is nothing short of brave, audacious and, to say the least, commendable after the spate of abhorrent terrorist attacks that swept the entire country this month. The decision sends out a very strong message to the outfits that are bent over to sabotage Pakistan’s credibility and assurance in any field. It is a resilient signal to all those facilitators and abettors that Pakistan, as a nation, shall not be deterred by a handful of maniacs.

But having said that, the onus now lays so heavily on the federal government, the local government and, most importantly, the Pakistan Army that has given binding assurances to guarantee safety and security of the foreign players, if they decide to venture out. This would be the ultimate litmus test for the security agencies to help organise an event that would not only feature international delegates, but also be watched by many across the globe to ascertain the authenticity and practicality of the security situation in Pakistan. This would help to project an image of Pakistan that it is ready to face and ward off all evils and harms in its way. It is time to realise and put a face to all the sacrifices that have been made by the valiant and brave in pursuit of returning back to normalcy.

Moreover, it would be a ground-breaking feat, which would pave the way for the return of international cricket to the game deprived nation. A nation, with an opulent natural talent and a passion for the game that is second to none. We look forward to what the future has in store, as Pakistan puts its best foot forward.

— The reader is a Pakistani project engineer based in Abu Dhabi.

More from Your View

tags from this story

Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGNAbu Dhabi
Pakistan
follow this tag on MGNPakistan

filed under

GulfNewsYour SayYour View

tags

Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGN
Pakistan
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Your View

Trump’s war against the press
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

Moonlight wins Best Picture after gaffe

Moonlight wins Best Picture after gaffe

Man kills girlfriend with baseball bat

Man kills girlfriend with baseball bat

Penniless mother and daughters seek help

Penniless mother and daughters seek help

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Schools in UAE are open as usual

Schools in UAE are open as usual

Bahrain police bus hit by bomb blast

Bahrain police bus hit by bomb blast

Watch: Mobile number sold for Dh4.5 million

Watch: Mobile number sold for Dh4.5 million

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed