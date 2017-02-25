Bold move as cricket finals come to Pakistan

The decision to play the Pakistan Super League (PSL) final in Lahore, Pakistan is nothing short of brave, audacious and, to say the least, commendable after the spate of abhorrent terrorist attacks that swept the entire country this month. The decision sends out a very strong message to the outfits that are bent over to sabotage Pakistan’s credibility and assurance in any field. It is a resilient signal to all those facilitators and abettors that Pakistan, as a nation, shall not be deterred by a handful of maniacs.

But having said that, the onus now lays so heavily on the federal government, the local government and, most importantly, the Pakistan Army that has given binding assurances to guarantee safety and security of the foreign players, if they decide to venture out. This would be the ultimate litmus test for the security agencies to help organise an event that would not only feature international delegates, but also be watched by many across the globe to ascertain the authenticity and practicality of the security situation in Pakistan. This would help to project an image of Pakistan that it is ready to face and ward off all evils and harms in its way. It is time to realise and put a face to all the sacrifices that have been made by the valiant and brave in pursuit of returning back to normalcy.

Moreover, it would be a ground-breaking feat, which would pave the way for the return of international cricket to the game deprived nation. A nation, with an opulent natural talent and a passion for the game that is second to none. We look forward to what the future has in store, as Pakistan puts its best foot forward.

— The reader is a Pakistani project engineer based in Abu Dhabi.