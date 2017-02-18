A reader lives a thousand lives

The UAE is a nation that has welcomed inventions and innovations. They have always looked out to do new and interesting things that can benefit residents. We, the students, are the future and it’s really important for us to realise that as quick as possible. Reading is the best way to learn, understand and spread knowledge. By reading books, we can transfer ourselves into a completely different world filled with imagination and numerous stories to share. Today’s generation is totally glued to their electronic devices, which in turn spoils our creativity.

I don’t think that we should never use electronic gadgets or refrain from using them, but I believe that if we are going to waste our free time on those devices that it’s not going to get the best out of us. In this case, reading can be a lot more helpful. It can switch on our creative minds inside of millions of children. In the next four to five years we may find the same children who got inspired by reading books have gone out to inspire the whole world. Reading is not restricted to books, it also stretches out to reading newspapers, magazines and journals that might contain valuable information.

For me personally, reading has helped me become a better version of myself. Without taking the first step of picking up a book and opening to the first page, I do not think I would have been able to express my ideas as well. As a 14-year-old student and the author of two books, I truly appreciate the effort taken by the authorities to encourage students to take up the initiative of reading and my only message to everyone is to read, read and read. Without reading, we cannot identify the hidden potential inside us.

- The reader is a student based in Dubai.