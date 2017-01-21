Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

A letter to parents...

The grades may improve, but the emotional effects on the children worsen as some tutors are cruel

Gulf News
 

Over the past couple of years, several parents have seen teachers conducting tutoring sessions for students studying in the rigorous Indian Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) curriculum. Several parents tend to have a liking for the tutor, as he/she gives them immense joy through first class marks scored by her students. However, the parents don’t know the other side of the tutor.

The ways of punishing their students, show how he/she goes to every possible extent to make students learn the subject. For instance, one tutor sometimes orders students to sit on a dusty floor outside her house for not completing homework. The child remains helpless, as parents become friends with the tutor, unfortunately not knowing the other side.

The students tell their parents that the teacher is very strict, too short tempered and cannot sympathise with the feelings of the children, but nothing happens. Lengthy lectures are often sufficient to reduce a child to tears, often blowing the wind out of children. The tutor may be a fantastic teacher, but an even better at marketing, constantly having a special way with several parents. It has been observed that once students enroll, the tutor tries to cement a relationship with the parents, transforming from teacher to counselor, gaining a grip over the child’s future.

Children may be our future but are the most sensitive beings of today. Today the tutor succeeds towards pushing students to reach their A-game, but the ‘hunger for marks’ kind of approach can prove harmful for students in the near future. On the other hand, during these years, teachers are supposed to work and help students in a productive manner, not through beatings. As reports suggest that beatings can leave children demoralised for long periods of time.

Parents, it’s up to you to decide whether you want your children to become independent and work to fulfil their potential, living life with every minute of positivity or children who often get demoralised and depressed after being forced to do what they want them to.

The choice is all yours.

-The reader is a student based in Dubai.

More from Your View

tags from this story

Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai

filed under

GulfNewsYour SayYour View

tags

Dubai
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Your View

Fighting for women’s rights
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

No visa-free facility for Indians here...

No visa-free facility for Indians here...

8 things to stop wasting money on

8 things to stop wasting money on

Deep rifts in Kuwait over status of expats

Deep rifts in Kuwait over status of expats

UAE soldiers rehearse in New Delhi

UAE soldiers rehearse in New Delhi

3,000 children try luck for 120 school seats

3,000 children try luck for 120 school seats

25 shops caught for remittance racket

25 shops caught for remittance racket

Scattered rain hits parts of UAE

Scattered rain hits parts of UAE

Mohammad Bin Zayed to be India’s chief guest

Mohammad Bin Zayed to be India’s chief guest

Why do people fall for bogus schemes?

Why do people fall for bogus schemes?