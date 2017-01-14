The UAE volunteers are helping the world

It’s so sad to hear about the UAE martyrs who were killed in Afghanistan (‘Flags at half mast for UAE martyrs in Afghanistan’, Gulf News, January 12). The UAE volunteers go around the world to make sure charity reaches where it’s supposed to go. I am deeply saddened for their loss, my condolences to the families and to the UAE.

From Ms Chryssa Chronakis

Abu Dhabi

Facebook comment

Implement new approaches

The governments of the different countries in the Middle East should take the lead in alternative energy utilisation by using mainly solar energy (‘An oil company responds to action on climate’, Gulf News, January 9). But, they can also take energy from the prevailing winds and tidal currents of the sea. The use of solar energy to provide most of the electrical needs for private homes and buildings should be promoted if not compulsory in many cases. More money should be used to fund research for the creation of more efficient batteries to store solar, wind and tidal energy because it is urgently needed. In this part of the world, too many people depend on cars as a means of transport despite the great efforts being made by authorities, like Dubai, to provide alternative transport in the form of bus, tram and metro services. It is time to start implementing a more conservative approach to transport, at least within the city. This is all achievable and all that is needed is legislation and determination.

From Mr Jaime Samour

UAE

Change mindsets

Our environment, as is quite obvious, is being increasingly tampered with due to thoughtlessness. At the risk of sounding cliche, we seem to be borrowing the environment from the future generations and bequeathing them one that may soon become irredeemable.

For energy transformation or, for that matter, any transformation to take place, the mind has to be transformed first. Unless there is a paradigm shift in the minds of every individual, unless we shift from a parochial mindset, remove our blinkers and start thinking long term, very little will be achieved. Our very existence on this planet is at stake!

A concerted effort between governments, industries and the lay people is the need of the hour. There is no time to waste further. Here is a clarion call for all of us to wake up and do our part. However miniscule it may appear to be, little drops of water make a mighty ocean.

From Ms Elizabeth Eapen

Sharjah

A tragic situation

It is so sad that this father is having to cope with this situation (‘Terrorist’s family refuses condolences’, Gulf News, January 15). He is mourning for not only the death of his son, but also for losing him to terrorism. I pray to God to mend his broken heart and help him overcome this hardship.

From Mr Ayan Mahmoud

Abu Dhabi

Facebook comment

The way it has to be

In my opinion, the family refusing to mourn the loss of their son, who died a terrorist, is the way it should be. However difficult it may be, they have my respect.

From Ms Jennifer Uribe

Abu Dhabi

Facebook comment

Flashes are bright

My opinion is that the intensity of the brightness of the flash should be toned down (‘Friendly radars in Dubai to only alert speeding drivers’, Gulf News, January 10). There were many instances that sudden bright flashes in my eyes at night caused me to slightly swerve or slam on my brakes not knowing it was the speed radar. The flash is significantly brighter if it is capturing the vehicle driving behind you since you are closer to the actual camera.

From Mr Shabir Kamal

UAE

Facebook comment

Drive the speed limit!

There’s nothing called “friendly radar”. We should all just drive within the speed limit and avoid seeing a flash. Please drive safe!

From Mr Waqas Haider

Dubai

Facebook comment

Use a sign board

They should give digital speed control meters showing a warning sign to those driving over the speed limit. Instead of a warning flash, it should show us our speed on the sign.

From Mr Fahim Alam

UAE

Facebook comment

No speeding, no worries

I have gotten many flashes many a times, but I’ve never been worried because I know I am under the limit. If you drive within the speed limit, you don’t get any fines – simple!

From Mr Mohammad Hasmath

UAE

Facebook comment

Watch your speed

So, don’t break the law if you don’t want to get fined. The law is the law! Always watch your speed.

From Ms Cherry Kassandra

Abu Dhabi

Facebook comment

Restrict smoking

Although we all know that smoking kills, this poison is available in every small grocery (‘Smoking to kill 8 million a year by 2030’, Gulf News, January 11). Consumers are to be blamed, but compared to other restricted substances, how can they allow this poison to be sold so easily everywhere?

From Mr Sanjeewa Marasinghe

UAE

Facebook comment

Ban isn’t possible

I can’t comment on that much, Mr Sanjeewa Marasinghe, but various governments such as the UK’s promote anti-smoking via laws and media. But I think that if any country completely banned smoking, we’d see a lot of very angry people. Considering the amount of smokers there are in the world, it’s not possible.

From Mr Myles Sant-Cassia

Oxford, UK

Facebook comment

Editor’s note: Is there a news report that you feel strongly about? Something that has to be addressed in the community and requires resolution? Email us on readers@gulfnews.com. You can also post a comment on our Facebook page or tweet to us @GNReaders.