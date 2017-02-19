The UAE pushing forward to the future

Two beautiful reports attracted my attention this week in Gulf News (‘UAE to build first city on Mars by 2117’, Gulf News, February 15). The news was filled with far reaching effects for the orderly progress of a daily-developing UAE. The unveiling of the stupendous project of building a colony in space is just magnificent to say the least! Also, the launching of the ambitious Dubai 10x Initiative is yet another landmark, which will put the UAE on the world map for excellence. These projects point to the foresight of Dubai and other concerned authorities for the orderly development of the UAE and thereby the whole world.

From Mr Thomas Matthew Parackel

Muvattupuzha, India

Exciting summer ahead

It’s innovative and interesting to know that Dubai will be the first country in the world to have autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) by July for transporting passengers (‘Pilotless aerial vehicle in Dubai by July’, Gulf News, February 14). The AAV is a concept of which seems to be like a large drone and once it is introduced in Dubai, it can overcome the traffic congestion. Interestingly, it can cruise for 30 minutes at a speed of 160km/h, which is exciting. Dreaming to see this AAV in Dubai skies, like birds flying overhead of us. It saves energy, protects the environment and it’s an intelligent move by the Dubai authorities to be the best in the world.

From Mr Eappen Elias

Dubai

Leading the way

In the spectacular Year of Giving, Burjeel Hospital is clearly showing the way ahead to everyone (‘Hospital offers 200 free cardiac surgeries’, Gulf News, February 13). As reported in Gulf News, the hospital has offered 200 free cardiac surgeries, while free breast cancer screenings and infertility treatment are also part of their Year of Giving initiative. It is just one of its several initiatives. Also on the cards is the best gift one can give to childless couples, the gift of a child through In Vitro Fertilisation (IVF) at discounted rates. Logically, free cardiac treatment will be offered to people who cannot afford them. In a similar fashion, breast cancer treatments will also be done, because many a time, we concentrate on breast cancer only in the month of October. However, we should not forget the fact that breast cancer can strike a woman the whole year around. Finally, it is also noteworthy and praiseworthy that around 800 couples will be supported with IVF treatment, through which they can now try for a child, the greatest gift from God.

God bless the hospital, who is clearly taking an early lead and I hope all the big hospitals, educational centres and business houses will shortly follow suit.

From Mr Narayan Iyer

UAE

The good and the bad

I am impressed by the quality of the news content coming out these days. In terms of the The Views, the editorials always stand out. Community reports of Gulf News have to be given a special mention as it reaches the issues addressed by dedicated residents that reach the authorities and achieve results. Gulf News should devote a day or two to encourage young writers from schools in the UAE to address the issues they feel important.

Kudos to the cartoonists and photographers of Gulf News as they do a good job to portray the message with intended effect. Weekend Review is so elaborate that one may need more than a full weekend to complete the contents. Of course, there are some negatives, too.

When it comes to major events related to the sub-continent, we tend to see the responses of a select few from the business community, which is becoming an overkill. Please do also try to cover more news from Abu Dhabi and other emirates so that readers from these areas do not feel they are left out.

The online version of Gulf News is highly attractive, however, updates have to be consistent and up to date. Indexing and tagging of the news items has to be accurate so that readers can search and obtain them quickly.

Of course, an improvement in coverage is seen these days, but expect more from Gulf News.

From Mr Ramesh Menon

Abu Dhabi

Don’t stir the pot

Although I do believe it’s worth highlighting the fact that India saw hundreds of bombings in the country, I found it inflammatory to compare that directly with Pakistan’s bombing numbers (‘India saw maximum bombings across globe in 2016 — report’, Gulf News, February 15). All that does is raise a back and forth, often offensive, argument between readers.

From Mr Ahsan Khan

UAE

Facebook comment

Don’t be fooled!

The choice of selecting the right government should be given to the people (Facebook live: What’s happening in Tamil Nadu, India, after Sasikala’s conviction?’, Gulf News, February 14). Yes, a quick election has to be in place. Don’t forget that former chief minister of the Indian state of Tamil Nadu, O. Panneerselvam’s team were part of this loot group, too. It’s sad to see people being fooled by a 45-minute meditation of Panneerselvam.

From Mr Ansar Ali

UAE

Facebook comment

Must be democratic

Jayalalitha Jayaram did not put in her will for her partners in crime to inherit the wealth and the government of Tamil Nadu. The chief minister job has to be selected democratically.

From Mr Mohammad Kakade

UAE

Facebook comment

History of corruption

The recent Indian Supreme Court verdict on the former Tamil Nadu chief minister and her associates made a sudden turn in Indian politics on their disproportionate asset case. M. G. Ramachandran, who fought for the account irregularities on the party Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), where he was a member and came out with All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) is important. His follower, Jayaram was bestowed a disproportionate asset case and given a four-year jail term. Even though the former chief minister created some schemes for the poor, she left with a lot of corruption and ill-gotten wealth, which was against the principals of Ramachandran.

Even though Panneerselvam was ruling without corruption and his image is clean, will the members of the legislative assembly (MLA) rethink their decision? This verdict will be an eye opener for other people who want to act like this. I applaud the Supreme Court’s excellent judgement on Sasikala.

From Mr K. Ragavan

Bengaluru, India

How much more waiting?

Another attack and Lahore, Pakistan bleeds yet again (‘Sharjah ties begin as doubts cloud Lahore final’, Gulf News, February 15). Firstly, my prayers for the departed souls and for a quick and full recovery of the injured. Who is to blame? Security agencies? Police? Governments? Foreign elements? I strongly feel that these repeated attacks in the province are deliberate attempts to stop the return of international cricket in particular and sports in general in the country. After almost a decade since the Sri Lankan team attack, we were anxiously waiting for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) final at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Not only this, but earlier this month, the International Tennis Federation successfully organised the Davis Cup fixture against Iran in Islamabad, Pakistan. But now after this tragedy, the future venue of the PSL final will be debatable. Last year, just days before the visit of the Afghanistan team, we witnessed the Gulshan-i-Iqbal park attack and the tour got cancelled.

The public and the sports lovers strongly detest these terror attacks and we need strong policies made and implemented by the governments and security agencies. Already a generation has missed out. We do not want a further stretch.

From Ms Khaula Shahbaz Rao

Lahore, Pakistan

Up for debate

Let’s discuss whether Jakarta, Indonesia’s Christian governor really did blaspheme (‘Muslim Indonesia’s capital to vote in tolerance test’, Gulf News, February 15). It’s important to mention what was said since whether he blasphemed is up for debate. The governor running in the elections accused his Muslim opponents of using a Quranic verse that suggests Muslims should not choose non-Muslim leaders as a strategy to get people to vote against him. Couldn’t it be also sinful for these opponents to use the Quran for their political gains? It’s a very interesting case to highlight.

From Mr Jose Guitarra

UAE

Facebook comment

