The icing on the cake

It is indeed a reason to rejoice as His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, launched the Emirates Food Bank (‘Mohammad Bin Zayed hails UAE Food Bank initiative, Gulf News, January 5). Shaikh Mohammad dedicated the formation of the food bank to his 11th anniversary as Ruler of Dubai. I think that it is a generous gesture to dedicate the celebration of his accession to charity initiatives. The food bank initiative coincides with the Year of Giving, which I believe has been the perfect proverbial ‘icing on the cake!’

We, the student community in the UAE, would love to volunteer and add momentum to this outstanding initiative. The UAE and its leadership has always held compassion as one of its core values. The UAE has given another reason to be proud to live here. As young people, we look forward to getting involved.

From Ms Sana Suboohi

Sharjah

We need radio campaigns

For two days in a row, driving during evening rush hour, I spotted a few accidents and they looked nasty (‘Driver killed by another car minutes after surviving crash’, Gulf News, January 6). It would be good to run safe driving campaigns at frequent intervals on radio stations. Simple tips like looking over your shoulder when changing lanes and the use of indicators would help all drivers to make sure they are driving as safely as possible. This will be helpful to the community instead of some of the discussions on the radio that are beyond comprehension.

From Ms Fiona Alison

Dubai

Facebook comment

Selfish drivers

Most accidents in Dubai happen due to two main reasons, in my opinion - speeding and changing lanes without indicating! I’ve avoided being struck by such drivers who almost collided with my vehicle because they changed lanes without indicating! It’s so scary and sad that even when you are a good driver, there’s always someone out there who makes arrogant moves that could kill others!

From Ms Samira Iqbal

Dubai

Facebook comment

Such recklessness!

It’s ruthless and careless driving. Once behind the wheel, everyone becomes the king of the road. No indicators, absolutely no lane discipline and cutting into lanes at the last minute to take a turn or U-turn near the signal are all extremely dangerous manoeuvres. Even when a school bus is parked with its stop sign flashing, people don’t have the courtesy to wait for a few seconds. They just overtake the bus or honk at the drivers who actually care to wait behind the school bus. The worst ones are those driving with mobiles in their hands driving slowly without even realising that they are holding up the flow of traffic. Even during the foggy days, people don’t have the sense to use fog lights or indicators. It’s high time more fines are introduced to put some discipline in people’s heads.

From Mr Pramila S. Raj

UAE

Facebook comment

Changing lanes properly

Many drivers don’t ever use their indicators, they don’t look over their shoulder and they just change lanes like they own the road. Driving slow or speeding also is a big issue.

From Mr Issam Hajbaoui

UAE

Facebook comment

Thumbs up for carbon tax!

I agree with this editorial that the imposition of a carbon tax could be yet another serious step undertaken by the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) members to thwart the deadly threats of climate change (‘Carbon tax can fund clean energy transition’, Gulf News, January 5). The current annual emissions of greenhouse gases are a mindboggling 50 billion tonnes of carbon-dioxide-equivalent, according to the report. It is the combined responsibility of businesses and households to check this alarming rise. Carbon taxes are based on emissions generated from burning fuels. Introducing it would shift the energy mix towards renewables, reduce fuel consumption, increase fuel efficiency and sharply reduce carbon emissions that are responsible for global warming. A carbon tax would create incentives for energy consumers (both businesses and households) to use cleaner fuels and adopt new clean technologies. It would instil into one and all a serious sense of responsibility towards the environment.

From Ms Shaheen Nazar

Sharjah

Less sugar makes life sweeter

This is a good initiative because sugar is a silent killer, as outlined in the report (‘Refined sugar alert: Dangers you need to know’, Gulf News, January 5). It’s better to reduce the intake of refined sugar instead of becoming diabetic or having kidney issues in future. Less sugar will not turn our lives sour, but make it much more sweet. I proudly support the #30DaysWithoutSugar challenge.

From Mr Girish R. Edathitta

UAE

Website comment

A gift for yourself

I participated in the #30DaysWithoutSugar challenge and successfully eliminated all kinds of sugar from my diet. I kept it up for four months and lost 10kg. The cravings drove me mad initially, but this has been the best thing I have done for myself!

From Ms Leena Asher

UAE

Facebook comment

Breaking habits

The health-focused article about consumption and dangers of sugar is a kind of refreshing alert for everyone. The #30DaysWithoutSugar challenge is reminding people that there should be a strong way of controlling its usage in our daily routines. Even though the concept is good and encouraging, especially when it comes from the top of the administration, the most important aspect is to evaluate its effect and how people react to it and embrace it to make a real change in their habits.

People are advised to go for walks and regular exercises to minimise the risks of falling diabetes in many Gulf News reports, yet not much change has been seen. The fact is that elders pass on their practices to the younger generations who eventually become the victims. It would be ideal to minimise and regulate the selling of confectionary items and soft drinks that are the most easily accessible to consumers at any point of time. The advertisements and leaflets of such items must be regulated.

From Mr Ramachandran Nair

Oman

Creating alliances

The comments of Congress politician, Sheila Dikshit, that Akhilesh Yadav is a better chief minister is a clear surrender by the age old Congress party that they are not confident enough to fight the Uttar Pradesh elections alone (‘Shivpal meets Akhilesh in patch-up efforts’, Gulf News, January 7). Moreover, there is also a report that Congress is considering that they have the highest stakes in Punjab than the other four states, where the election dates have been announced yesterday. Now it is left to Yadav and Mulayam Singh Yadav, as to whether they would like to risk their prospects with the alliance of the Congress party.

From Mr N. Mahadevan

Mylapore, India

Be in control

WhatsApp as a medium has revolutionised communication wherein most public relations and marketing activities are carried out (Letters to the editor: A social tool only’, Gulf News, January 9). There are pros and cons of every technology out there. Just like foods – good or bad – anything in excess is unhealthy!

The groups…. There’s ones for family – close and extended – I don’t even know why I was added to some of these groups. A group for cousins, we know them, they know us and it’s just for forwarding messages. A group for friends – school, college and current. There’s one for the workplace – one with the management, one with the boss, one with the colleagues, one with your team members.

It’s all about how you control it rather than how it controls you.

From Mr Haider Ali Mirza

UAE

