Thanks for being part of the Terry Fox Run

These articles published by Gulf News are important to reach as many readers as possible to develop their interest in showing care for others by active participation. Those who are blessed with everything should think about the wellbeing of others, too. The Terry Fox Run is one of them, which cares for the people affected by cancer.

It would have been possible for Terry Fox to stay in a hospital and undergo treatment, but instead he wanted to spread awareness about cancer to the rest of the world. It is a known fact that cancer is a life snatching disease and many people around the world are victims to this monstrous illness. The scariest part is that so far no effective cure has been discovered for the ailment. However there are exceptional heroes who dreamed to fight this problem and one among them was Fox.

In 1980, with one leg having been amputated, Fox embarked on a cross-Canada run to raise money and awareness for cancer research. The Terry Fox Foundation was established to continue his legacy by hosting a run every year for the same noble cause. Since then, the Terry Fox Foundation has raised over Dh1.8 billion through the runs, which take place around the world.

The annual Dubai Terry Fox Run was held in Dubai Festival City. Thousands of people from all walks of life turned up to run, walk, rollerblade and show solidarity with the cause of fighting cancer.

His “Marathon of Hope” has set an example, which will never be forgotten. I thank Gulf News for publishing such events, participants for their involvement, donors for their contributions, volunteers for their selfless work, my parents for inculcating such good thoughts in me and, above all, the Almighty for all the blessings.

From Mr I.S.Adithiyan Rajan

Dubai

Keep children close in public!

These days the chances of lost children are more than lost mobile phones (‘14 children lost every day at Global Village’, Gulf News, February 19). Obviously because people look at their phones when walking or taking selfies or pictures more than they are watching their own children. At events, I see people getting crazy taking pictures that they don’t notice where their child is. One more thing to note is that many parents walk ahead with the little ones walking behind them even in parking lots. They assume the children are following them. It’s important to keep children right next to you or even ahead of you. Children get distracted and can drift away.

From Ms Mahnaaz Shaikh

UAE

Facebook comment

Terrifying getting lost!

I remember when I was young, we had gone to a night market. Somehow, I got lost in the crowd. It was difficult to find my family because every other woman at the fair was wearing an abaya. It was a terrifying moment for me as a child, but fortunately my sister came looking for me and I was reunited.

From Ms Fatima Suhail

Ajman

Facebook comment

Publicity is not cheap

We are living in a world where some people are struggling for survival, whereas others are putting their lives in danger for publicity (‘Cayan Group condemns model’s daredevil stunt’, Gulf News, February 17). The Russian model Viktoria Odintcova‘s death defying performance grabbed the attention of millions with many realising how lightly people are treating their lives. It is advisable for her to apologise for doing so as it could encourages youngsters to resort to such adventurous acts.

From Mr Girish R. Edathitta

Dubai

Happiness for all nations

The news that the first Happiness Institute is going to be set up with the cooperation of the UAE University is indeed heart-warming (‘Happiness Research Institute to be set up soon’, Gulf News, February 19). It is common knowledge that happiness is the ultimate aim of any government, but not many nations have made a concerted effort to achieve this aim with any kind of concentration in the past. Happiness is a state of mind and differs from person to person. But, financial wellbeing is the basic factor that can determine the state of happiness of the majority of people. There is some truth in this, but money controls the happiness level of an individual only to a certain extent. In my opinion, basic necessities like food and shelter go a long way in deciding the happiness level of any person. This applies to all countries, too.

Therefore, the aim of any responsible government is to provide the aforementioned basic factors. This will enhance the comfort level of anybody. Safety also is a very necessary ingredient for a happy living. Let’s hope that the efforts of the UAE towards this end go a long way in spreading the importance of achieving ultimate and durable happiness.

From Thomas Matthew Parackel

Muvattupuzha, India

We support the war

I think these protestors must have been paid (‘Philippine church rallies to stop drug war killings’, Gulf News, February 19)! They didn’t even reach a thousand participants in the rally. Filipinos support the war on drugs. But, of course, it’s not that easy because there is opposition. I think these people are part or are supporters of drug syndicates in the Philippines. They just want to save themselves because sooner or later, they’ll be in jail.

From Ms Zherra Kristel Ann

UAE

Facebook comment

This is the crime!

Where did you get your script, Ms Zherra Kristel Ann? Killing is definitely a crime. How many more innocent people must be killed without due process?

From Mr Nelson Pagela Arogante

Jubail, Saudi Arabia

Facebook comment

Fight fire with fire

The Philippines is a beautiful country with lovely people. All I know is that drugs need to be stopped and people seeking the drugs need to be stopped as it is ruining the youth and the country. Sometime you have to fight fire with fire!

From Mr Gursaran Sura

UAE

Facebook comment

Destabilising the country

Our country is way better now compared to previously with the old corrupt administrations controlled by oligarchs and elitists. Many of us believe that the people doing the rally are paid individuals having their own selfish interests. Please don’t destabilise our country, especially with all the changes benefitting the common people.

From Mr Ernie Reyes

Dubai

Facebook comment

Majority support the war

These people do not represent the majority of the Filipinos who want drugs out of our country. We, the majority, support our duly elected president and his war against drugs and criminality.

From Mr Richard Gabriel

UAE

Facebook comment

Who is brainwashed?

Just because these people aren’t what you say are the majority, doesn’t mean their voice doesn’t count. All these conspiracy theories are shocking. Who really is being brainwashed here?

From Mr Mateo C.

UAE

Facebook comment

Everyone has this right

It’s already in Islam that minorities have rights to live their way of life (‘Pakistan Senate passes landmark Hindu marriage bill’, Gulf News, February 19)! Everyone is free to live.

From Mr Waqar Ashraf

Dubai

Facebook comment

A welcomed change

I agree with the university in the US for standing by its decision to invite the Dalai Lama (‘US university’s invite to Dalai Lama sparks uproar’, Gulf News, February 19). For many, globally, he espouses peace and harmony. In this day and political climate, it’s a welcome change.

From Ms Maxene Dodds

UAE

Facebook comment

What peace?

But what is his service to humanity? In Myanmar, where Buddhists are a majority in the country, for decades Muslims are being murdered officially and discreetly. Did anybody speak a word, be it the Dalai Lama or Aung San Suu Kyi, about helping the suffering Muslims?

From Mr Ali Liaqat

Dubai

Facebook comment

Free thinking

It’s called being enslaved by the system (‘In an age of robots, schools are teaching our children to be redundant’, Gulf News, February 19). Go to school, study what people want you to, get a job, get married, have children — the cycle continues! Instead of letting children think for themselves, they are programmed to do as they are told. They are coached on what to eat. Anything taught besides what is the norm is always called a conspiracy theory! A free thinker is a dangerous person.

From Ms Cassandra Sandra

UAE

Facebook comment

