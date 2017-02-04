Politics to blame for all extremism

The Quebec mosque shooting is something that was waiting to happen, especially after the massive build-up of vicious and systematic anti-Muslim rhetoric that has been going on for years (‘Student Alexandre Bissonnette charged with murder in Quebec mosque attack’, Gulf News, February 1). Right wing politicians and the media have been acting irresponsible and irrational in always associating the religion with the crime when a Muslim is suspected to have committed an act of violence. The same standard is never applied to members of other faiths when they commit acts of terror.

Bashing Muslims openly and dehumanising them has become the norm and has been allowed to happen under the guise of freedom of expression. Politicians have been using anti-Muslim rhetoric as a mechanism to climb the ladder, hiding under the banner of making their country great again and protecting the values of their nation.

The mass murder of innocent worshippers is a wake-up call for politicians and the media to start acting responsibly, to start treating Muslims with respect and to avoid using language of bigotry, racism and generalisations.

These politicians and the media know well that religion is not behind acts of terrorism, but rather politics is to blame.

From Mr Abubakar N. Kasim

Toronto, Canada

Trump promoted hate

So this young man was radicalised at university? Why isn’t Trump being considered by the media as a terrorist instigator or terrorism promoter? Previously, an Islamic preacher was under the radar because a few terrorists in Bangladesh had followed him on social media. No one is safe now. I really wonder where this world is going. These young men’s minds are too fragile to understand anything. They go around recklessly representing their ideologies in the form of death. Terrorism is not radicalisation, it is psychological. Till when do we stop associating it with religion? People will go on getting killed at the whims of fanatics like him.

From Ms Mahnaaz Shaikh

Dubai

Facebook comment

We need each other

This boy should live alone on another planet. If he gets angry because of the refugees coming from other countries, especially from Muslim countries, then this boy should live on another planet. No man is an island. We need each other. No religion, race, culture or colour should create hate between us. We’re all created by God.

From Ms Aida Maca

Dubai

Facebook comment

Angry and embarrassed

Nations need to stand against Trump. This is 2017 and we should be respectful and understanding towards others (‘Emirates changes flight crews after Trump travel ban’, Gulf News, January 31). I’m an American citizen, I’m angry and embarrassed.

From Mr Carlos Thomas

Dallas, US

Facebook comment

Boycott US

It’s unbelievable that all of the world’s airlines are changing their staff just to keep flying to the US. These companies should stop flying to those destinations that are systematically excluding peoples of different origins.

From Mr Imran Shah

Oslo, Norway

Facebook comment

Stick together

What Trump did was a foolish and wrong move. He can’t assume that that all people of a nationality are terrorists! There are millions of innocent Muslims. If Muslim countries are to be banned, then India is not far off from the list. We hold millions of Muslims, which means we also should be banned. We are all humans first. Stop this hatred and differences.

From Mr Manoj M. Nair

Chennai, India

Facebook comment

Apprentice in real life?

Just like on Trump’s television show: “Yates, you are fired!” (‘Trump fires acting US attorney general’, Gulf News, February 1). I don’t know whether this president is running a company or a dictatorship regime. Perhaps both.

From Ms Erika Santos

UAE

Facebook comment

Unpopular decision

With the recent US President Donald Trump’s order on the immigration policy, those who have gone out from the US, may not be able to return immediately (‘Google recalls staff to US after Trump immigration order’, Gulf News, January 29). They will have to wait until the policy will be revised. This was the latest dramatic development from the Trump’s administration. Big technology companies don’t seem to be in the favour of this new policy from the White House. The leading technology company Google’s CEO, strongly objected to this new policy. The company’s staff will be affected and so they were called back. Both Google and Facebook showed their disinterest on this new policy. Will the White House change its strategy on this important issue and make the technology companies function properly without interruption? We will have to wait and see.

From Mr K. Ragavan

Bengaluru, India

Home grown terrorists

That’s why Canada will always remain as one of the best countries in the world (‘Canada has no place for hatred’, Gulf News, January 31). Maybe Trump should be more worried about home grown terrorists than refugees running away from war.

From Ms Cassandra Sandra

UAE

Facebook comment

Implementing reforms

Kudos to the Supreme Court for appointing a four-member committee of administrators, headed by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India to run the affairs of the top cricket body (‘Former auditor appointed to run Indian board’, Gulf News, January 31). They will be able to implement the recommendations of the Lodha Committee on its reforms. We are confident that these members will act without any fear or favour and ensure that the Lodha Committee’s recommendations are implemented to clean the corrupt cricket boards in our country.

From Mr N. V. Krishnan

Chennai, India

Tough series ahead!

This is in reference to the opinion of some that India’s legendary cricketer, Sachin Tendulkar would have a tough time to handle the present Australian cricket team, ably lead by Steve Smith (‘It’s wrong to compare Tendulkar and Kohli: Lara’, Gulf News, January 29). All their frontline batsmen, including the captain and vice-captain, are on a roll. So is the case with their bowlers. Without a doubt it is a timely warning to Virat Kohli and his team to be on their toes. It is definitely going to be the toughest Test series for the dynamic captain Kohli, who has to be calm to conquer the Aussies and retain the world’s number one tag intact. But, before that, he has to tackle the rejuvenated Bangladesh test team, too!

From Ms Kavitha Srikanth

Chennai, India

