Plant trees, use less water and recycle

On February 4, 2010 I got to know the dark side of the environment and how it is getting damaged. I started my campaign with a small step by distributing a couple of recyclable bags made out of discarded newspapers in my area. This small step was covered by Gulf News in their Your Turn section on the UAE’s Environment Day celebrations. This was the small impact that gave rise to my international campaign against plastic bags. Gulf News was the first newspaper that brought me to the spotlight and made my initiative more famous.

From 2010 till date I have never taken a moment away from my campaign. I have now completed seven years of my campaign, I had many sources of hope and help. Today, through Gulf News I would like to give a big thank you to the Rulers of the UAE, to the authorities, to Gulf News and their whole team. These are the people who supported my campaign.

A very special thanks to Gulf News for giving me my new name, The Paper Bag Boy. I have a Facebook page with this name now also.

I feel that everyone has a key role to play in saving Mother Nature. I would also like to spread my message of saving the environment through this letter, too. Everything on this Earth can be recycled, but time cannot be. So take action quickly before time runs out. Plant more trees, use less water, do more recycling and do not use plastic.

From Mr Abdul Muqeet

Abu Dhabi

Can we compare?

While this is a great initiative, it is inaccurate and probably wrong to say that the quality is comparable to fish in the wild (‘Farm in Jebel Ali breeds European species for UAE fish lovers’, Gulf News, February 21). What about the antibiotics used in the feed? It is well known that any farmed animal or fish produce has antibiotics to avoid risking the stock to diseases.

And finally, how could the feed be similar to what the fish eat in the wild? Most feed is grain based, fortified with vitamins, proteins and flavour.

From Mr Nasim Majzoub

UAE

Facebook comment

Supervise children!

Keep your children safe if you are a good mother (‘Machine operator hugged and kissed 7-year-old boy’, Gulf News, February 21)! A seven year old should not be alone in a parking lot! This man has God as his witness and if he had criminal intentions, no court can punish him better than God! May God protect everyone.

From Ms Ana Maria Zuza

UAE

Facebook comment

Medical progress

It is a testament of the amazing progress that modern technology has brought in the medical field (‘63-year-old woman gives birth to a baby girl in Dubai’, Gulf News, February 21). I hope the parents will take good care and nurture the little girl who has brought abundant joy in their lives.

From Ms Jayashree Kulkarni

Abu Dhabi

Facebook comment

A tough job

Any parent would tell you that parenting is a lot of hard work. Young children will tire the parents with all their walks and running around in the house – forget about taking them to different classes. Besides, it costs money, a lot of it, to raise a child. It was tiring for me when I was in my early 30s, imagine how tiring it would be for a 63-year-old. One of the problems with many societies is that they don’t adopt children. If this woman had adopted a child 30 or 40 years ago, she might be playing with her grand-child right now with no obligation and all the good stuff. But for now, congratulations!

From Mr Manish Kumar

Frisco, US

Facebook comment

Age is only a number

My grandma is still alive and takes care of her great grandchildren! She is healthy and strong. She already buried her husband and two grandchildren.

From Ms Yaseenito N. Yazeedito

UAE

Facebook comment

Put safety first

The Views section comment is very apt and appropriate (‘Road safety has to start with us’, Gulf News, February 21). Driving habits needs to be carefully addressed to avoid attending to phones or texting while on the move. We have, by the grace of God, the great foresight of the UAE Rulers who have given us modern wide roads and the best infrastructure. Make good use of these amenities and enjoy the drive keeping in mind the rules, the roads and our safety.

We have all the safety precautions, laws and technology in place. We need to pledge ourselves to keep our mobiles away while behind the wheel of these large vehicles. In spite of all these, if anyone is still committing mistakes, severe punishment is needed.

At the same time, the authorities and the heads of automobile industries can initiate a research and development team to devise and develop an alarm when drivers deviate from the road.

From Mr M. K. Gunaseelan

Abu Dhabi

Driving and texting

Gulf News is unique because it brings out some sensitive news like the man who was killed while driving and texting (‘A moment on the phone and he went off the bridge’, Gulf News, February 21). Mansour Amer Lardhi said his brother, a young man of 35 was killed last year in a fatal car accident. He was distracted by WhatsApp while driving, which caused the accident. Learning a lesson from this incident, one should avoid using mobile phones while driving. Before it was said that speed thrills, but it kills. However, now it has changed as, mobiles are a boon, but a curse while driving.

From Mr Sunny Joseph

Mala, India

Don’t agree with vaccines

That’s not scientific at all and I think this is the usual brain wash (‘Fake science is deadly and must be confronted’, Gulf News, February 21). Vaccinations are not safe. Propaganda is alive and well. Get educated. Do some research!

From Ms Thuraya D.

UAE

Facebook comment

Evidence is overwhelming

Seriously, Ms Thuraya D.? All the scientific evidence overwhelmingly supports vaccinations. I really hope you are not holding your children back from getting vaccinations.

From Mr Jurgen Doggo

Dortmund, Germany

Facebook comment

Weigh the risks

The pros and cons of vaccines should be carefully studied. I do believe if not for vaccines we would still be living with small pox and polio. Vaccine administration should be done based on risks versus benefits. Where benefits of taking a vaccine outweigh the risks, it should be taken.

From Ms Mahnaaz Shaikh

UAE

Facebook comment

Read and find facts

Always people are demanding evidence when they can actually go research about it themselves! You don’t need to be spoon fed with information that’s readily available for you to research! No one is your Facebook tutor! I believe that vaccines cause a lot of ailments and disabilities from what I read!

From Ms Cassandra Sandra

UAE

Facebook comment

Editor’s note: Is there a news report that you feel strongly about? Something that has to be addressed in the community and requires resolution? Email us on readers@gulfnews.com. You can also post a comment on our Facebook page or tweet to us @GNReaders.