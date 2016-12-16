Only you can make you happy

Money and happiness have no connection (‘Finding love, not money, key to a happy life’, Gulf News, December 13). It would be impractical to say that we don’t need money. Both are mutually exclusive, but equally important. Money is for physical comforts, happiness for mind, heart and soul.

Money can be found by working. Happiness is by feeling. The best way to find happiness is not to try to find it. You feel it effortlessly.

The rising sun, the bright day, a beautiful sunset may make you happy, but if you link your happiness to the next model of a smart phone, the choice is yours.

It’s your attitude that is responsible for your own happiness. You, and not anyone or anything else, can give you happiness.

From Mr C. Thakur

UAE

Money makes us happy

Obviously money plays a very important role behind one’s happiness and indeed money is a part of life. No one can deny its importance today because we can’t move without money. Indeed it is quite natural when we spend money, we feel happy as well as when we earn it. So money plays a big role to bring happiness in one’s life.

From Mr Qassim Abdullah

Dubai

Be practical

Without money, it will be difficult to be happy in your relationship. One should be practical with the real struggles that life throws at all of us!

From Ms Sophy Aqeel

UAE

Other commitments

Next time, try paying for your commitments with love. Bills need to be paid in order to have a stable life.

From Mr Sami Memon

Abu Dhabi

Family matters most

This is the reason I left my job! After 10 years, I feel that money is not important and that my family matters most.

From Mr Imtiyaz Ahmad Beigh

Dubai

A balance in life

The key to a happy life is a balance of physical, mental and social wellness.

From Mr Zarnish Javed

UAE

Being true

I am with both, love and money both are supporting me. If you are truly in love, you earn money to give happiness to your partner as well as your parents. Nothing is impossible if you are true to yourself.

From Ms Rana Shahbaz Manj

Dubai

Care, trust and loyalty

Love consists of loyalty, trust and caring for each other. Those elements are the main things for a happy life. For living we need a home and food for which money is required. These days some people use the word love superficially and use it politically as a reason to change partners after a few years. This is not true love. Happiness comes when one has less money, but when you still care, trust, are loyal and love your family. Some have more money, but that doesn’t result in happiness. With no care, no trust, no loyalty for the family, you can’t be happy.

From Ms Syeda Ahmad

UAE

Can’t beat love

Without money life is possible, but without love life is impossible. Yes we need food, but not this much to leave love for money. Love is love. Money is pain.

From Mr Ehsan Ullah

UAE

Finding the balance

Health, love and money – everything in balance. Money without health or love, is okay, but it won’t give you great happiness. Love without money is okay if you’re young and don’t plan a family. Health is a base for everything.

From Ms Linda Lo

UAE

A dream destination

I love Dubai whether Shah Rukh Khan (SRK) is promoting it or not (‘Shah Rukh Khan lures fans to Dubai in new film’, Gulf News, December 11). Dubai hardly needs these types of promotions as it’s already everyone’s dream destination. I think they should show instead local Emirati artists who perform so beautifully in dance and music with their cultural arts.

From Mr Raj Kumar Jalan

UAE

Life of residents

Why not go to Satwa or Deira or to any crowded places of day-to-day bustling life. It’s where we can see the real life of many expatriates living in Dubai? It has its own charm. In any case, the advertisement is spectacular.

From Mr Shelfred Canaveras Surdilla

Dubai

I would freeze up!

I will definitely freeze if I bumped into SRK around here in Dubai. I would freeze or scream, whichever comes first.

From Ms Marijoie Arbis Gonzales

Dubai

Equality, love and peace

Dubai belongs to all those who love humanity, who love equality, love, peace and security and who respect religions and mankind equally. This was a good advertisement for Dubai.

From Ms Pramila S. Raj

Dubai

Shouldn’t be a problem

I don’t understand why women even need special rooms for breastfeeding (‘Lack of breastfeeding rooms at workplaces worries mothers’, Gulf News, December 10). It’s nothing to be ashamed of. Women should feel comfortable being able to breastfeed when and where they want, whether it’s at work, at their desk, on the train, it shouldn’t matter.

From Mr Michael Abbott

UAE

Not so easy!

While that is all true, Mr Michael Abbott, it’s more about pumping milk in the workplace – no baby involved. It’s not so easy to pump and produce milk without the baby being attached. So they are asking for somewhere to sit in a comfy chair and not be disturbed.

From Ms Elizabeth Phillips

UAE

A demanding lifestyle

It would worry me as well not knowing where to pump milk. It seems so awkward to have to go to the bathroom or go to your car in order to not be disturbed. I’m not sure if there is a place for women to go and breastfeed or pump in the workplace because I’ve never had to think about it before. I’ve never seen such a room. The least that employers could do considering only having about six weeks of maternity leave is to give a decent area for women to properly balance their demanding work-home life. I used to think that three months maternity leave was short.

From Ms Eliza Moore

UAE

Things have changed

It might be true that India’s dynamic captain, Virat Kohli, was James Anderson’s buddy during our tour to England in 2014 (‘Kohli turns peacemaker for a change’, Gulf News, December 13). However, in the present day, Kohli is a fully matured player, especially after the promotion as captain of the Test team. He has not only mellowed a lot, but also honed his skills to tackle any world class bowler. As Anderson had succeeded in nailing Kohli in England, Kohli has taken the toll of every bowler at his favourite grounds in India.

By the time Kohli leads the team to England, he would have mastered to tackle the England pace, too. At present, Kohli is the king of cricket, not only this year, but for years to come. Well done Kohli, keep up this tempo!

Incidentally, these victories are sweeter as they have been achieved on sporting wickets and not on doctored pitches.

From Ms Kavitha Srikanth

Chennai, India

Exciting match

Kudos to Kohli and his young team for winning the series 3-0 against Alastair Cook and his team in Mumbai, India. Though the English team put up a healthy 400 in their first innings, our team had different ideas. First it was our most reliable opener Murali Vijay along with Cheteshwar Pujara. Kohli and Umesh Yadav, took the wind out of Cook’s sails. Of course, as averred by Cook, they erred in selection of the team and compounded it with dropped catches. He coolly forgot that even their debutante Keaton Jennings scored his maiden century due to our dropped catch. Anyway, that is part and parcel of the game!

From Mr N. Mahadevan

Mylapore, India

