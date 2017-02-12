Helping those less fortunate

Good job to these children for helping out those less fortunate (‘Facebook video: Children deliver lunch gifts to labourers in Dubai’, Gulf News, February 9). Hopefully this will be an eye opener to those hiring these people. These companies should compensate them with good salaries and accommodation. May God guide them and bless them.

From Ms Gladys M. C.

Dubai

Facebook comment

Treat staff properly!

It is sad that these hard working men need their benefits subsidised by these great children. As a business owner, I would be ashamed of myself if anyone who worked with me was in need of charity. Step up and treat your staff properly.

From Mr Adam McEwan

Dubai

Facebook comment

God bless them

Great job to these children. These people have worked hard, especially in the summer months when they are working under the sun. They work to help their families. God bless these children, the labourers and their families.

From Ms Faith Camarig Lozada

Dubai

Facebook comment

Respect for them

To the unsung heroes, whose bare hands toiled day in and day out. My deepest respect to all of them. I am praying that their lives will be better.

From Ms Louella Vidal

UAE

Facebook comment

Good pay needed

I salute these lovely children who take these innocent actions. On the other hand, there is a big slap to those employers who cannot offer food for their labourers. They should have good pay. They should have food allowances.

I salute these beautiful children.

From Mr Khalid S. Chishti

Dubai

Facebook comment

Bless him

I’ve seen him in so many places, mixing and interacting with people – especially children (‘Shaikh Mohammad spotted at a cafe in City Walk’, Gulf News, February 9). I met him first at The Green Planet in Dubai when he had come to visit the facility. He is a very humble man. May God always protect and bless him for his humility towards mankind.

From Mr Jay En Mutoko

Nairobi, Kenya

Facebook comment

Thirty-year-old memories of the UAE

I love burgers and when I remember my good old days in Abu Dhabi during the 1980s I couldn’t get enough of them (‘Burger with 24-carat gold to sell in Dubai’, Gulf News, February 8). I was very much fond of the different types of burgers I could get, enriched with delicious ingredients. The Gulf News report reminded me of the days that I spent in one of the American burger fast food chains in Abu Dhabi.

From Mr Sunny Joseph

Mala, India

A foolish move…

Oh my goodness, it’s his bad luck that his plan didn’t work out (‘Man who bought No 1 car plate goes on trial’, Gulf News, February 8). That being said, he is a very brave man that, without money, he bought a number plate from the police!

From Mr Salim Roman

Dubai

Facebook comment

Always have the cash

Actually, according to the report, his idea was to buy a plate and later sell it at a high price. Unfortunately, he failed in his plan. The idea was good, but he should have had cash for it in the meantime. Never write cheques you don’t have money for.

From Mr Mohammad Jahangir

UAE

Facebook comment

A delusion in Canada!

Canada is hardly stepping up as a new leader of the free world (‘Canada steps up as new leader of free world’, Gulf News, February 7)! What rubbish! Canada has not had the influx of migrants that Europe has had from a land area. Canada deports illegal migrants just like the US does. Canada benefits from most of its borders being ice and ocean and having a friendly neighbour! I say this as a Canadian.

From Mr Chris Reid

UAE

Facebook comment

How far will she go?

This is with reference to the allegations between the Indian state of Tamil Nadu’s chief minister and their party’s General Secretary V. K. Sasikala (‘Uncertainty continues in Tamil Nadu’, Gulf News, February 9). The latter has got the party’s legislators’ support, which resulted in the resignation from the present chief minister. Subsequently, two days later, the chief minister who resigned claimed that under forced circumstances he had to tender his resignation. This is the latest dramatic development from Indian politics. Sasikala was a close associate of the late Chief Minister Jayalalithaa Jayaram and not holding any ministerial position at that time. Now she is claiming the party cadres and legislators want her to lead the state, which is having mixed reactions from the opposition parties and others since she does not have any experience on governance and since she has not won in the elections from any constituency. Similarly, in the state of Bihar, India, Rabri Devi also has no experience. Will Sasikala’s claim and confidence for the chair become a reality and will the election rules and formalities bypass her? We will have to wait and see.

From Mr K. Ragavan

Bengaluru, India

Jayalalitha leaves a message

The political turmoil in the Southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu is progressing as expected and most likely they are heading towards the disintegration of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMAK). Had the state governor been there on time, much damage could have been averted. There is no doubt that O. Panneerselvam was not an efficient administrator as his mentor Jayaram. The controversies associated with the conduct of the Jallikattu festival exposed his weakness in matters related to law enforcement. Last year, even though a similar ban was in place, nobody dared to resort to strikes in Tamil Nadu because of Jayaram. Actually, the Jayaram episode should be a lesson for other political parties whose affairs are controlled by individuals such as Mamata Banerjee of the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC), Mayawati of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Arvind Kejriwal of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Naturally, these leaders are not going to appoint political heirs, fearing the loss of power in the organisation and it is not necessary to bother about what would happen to their party in their absence. The people should identify the relevance of the saying “Don’t put all your eggs in one basket”. In Tamil Nadu, the freedom of the press is widely limited and criticism of local media on policies of the incumbent government is very rare. I hope Tamil Nadu politics grow in a democratic way.

From Mr Girish R. Edathitta

Dubai

Holding no bias

Kudos to India’s cricket coach, Anil Kumble, for his preference to have Ajinkya Rahane over Karun Nair, who is the coach state-mate and who scored a triple ton in his last Test match (‘Indian wicketkeeper warns against complacency’, Gulf News, February 8). It is a bold decision to support the tried and tested player like Rahane. This goes to prove that he is not biased in showing any affinity towards his pet players. We are sure this should be a morale booster for Rahane to excel in the forthcoming Test series against Bangladesh and, of course, Australia. We wish the Virat Kohli and Kumble the best against both teams.

From Mr N. Mahadevan

Mylapore, India

From prisons to privilege

It was interesting to read about the evolution of treadmill from the early 1800s when it was used as a punishment for prisoners in the UK who were idle to its present forms where it is used as equipment for modern day exercising (‘The treadmill’s weird history’, Gulf News, February 7). In earlier days’ people, would indulge in a lot of physical activities whether it is on farms or in their own homes. They would walk for kilometres each day. The industrial revolution has changed the way of treadmills to be a machine of the privileged. Ironically, these same treadmills in modern times serve to identify cardiovascular diseases and to analyse the functioning of the heart. A cardiac patient always dreads climbing onto a treadmill during his routine tests as he fears the results. The treadmill is more of a status symbol for many and is now a common sight in households. Now to make it more interesting, it offers you additional features like watching television, skyping or even carry out business calls while exercising. Treadmills are important as they help curb health issues, especially these days when there is a general lack of exercise and over intake of junk food among most. So, these machines once used by prisoners to prevent them from idleness, now prevent us all from staying idle and helps us to be fit.

From Mr Eappen Elias

Dubai

Editor’s note: Is there a news report that you feel strongly about? Something that has to be addressed in the community and requires resolution? Email us on readers@gulfnews.com. You can also post a comment on our Facebook page or tweet to us @GNReaders.