Fun at the Pet Festival for animal lovers

The Pet Festival organisers did a very good job with the arrangements last week in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi (‘Pet Festival offers fun and awareness’, Gulf News, February 4). Many participants attended, despite the cold weather. People from different walks of life and their families took some time out for the festival. Despite the strong winds and the temperature falling below 13 degree Celsius, people attended the festival in full winter gear.

It was good to see that people from Sharjah, Dubai and other emirates were present. In short, all animal lovers had a great time.

From Mr M. K. Gunaseelan

Abu Dhabi

Cold in the Middle East

It was amazing to see how big the waves got in the UAE, over the weekend (‘Watch: Huge waves lash cars on Dubai’s man-made Palm Jumeirah island’, Gulf News, February 4)! I worked at Palm Jumeirah from 2005 to 2010 and never experienced such weather. Friday seemed to have the coldest climate I’ve ever experienced in the UAE. It’s great to have this kind of weather in the Middle East.

From Mr Thomas Ruiz Dela Rosa

UAE

Facebook comment

Impact of Trump’s ban

Ever since US President Donald Trump has come into power, so many countries have been affected by his immigration ban (‘Trump says judge putting US in ‘peril’, Gulf News, February 7). This immigration ban may seem appropriate and beneficial for Trump and his supporters, but a majority of people in the nation have been suffering an irreconcilable loss. Many people from the countries he highlighted in his ban, have faced great losses, financially and socially. They may have their jobs and other businesses set up in various cities across the US or may have their families back in the States, whom they may never see again, if this ban is reinstated. The economies of these banned nations would fall at a fast rate, thus decreasing their quality of living. The citizens of these countries are helpless in changing Trump’s mind, but clearly, the people living in the States are ready to bring about a great change.

From Ms Rima Tulaiha

UAE

Fighting together

February 4 was World Cancer Day and their tagline was ‘We can, I can’ (‘Facebook debate: Policies to minimise cancer’, Gulf News, February 5). Cancer is not only a heath issue, it has wide-reaching social, economic and human rights implications.

Family history, pollutants, and chemical and fertiliser intake through food are some of the things that can trigger cancer. A combination of lifestyle, environment and genetic factors contribute as well, and for some, it is often unexplained.

A drastic lifestyle change could minimise cancer risks. If we can avoid using tobacco products, smoking and sedentary lifestyles, we can reduce the risk of cancer, according to the American Cancer Society. Early detection and periodic check-ups for all women over the age of 30 years old can help to prevent breast cancer risks.

Once a person is affected by cancer, we should give confidence to the person and provide care to give relief. It can help people live more comfortably.

In the beginning of this year, my friend lost his wife, and I lost one of my cousins, to cancer. Losing a loved one to cancer is inevitable, but painful. Let us strive to reduce this pain by leading a healthy life in this beautiful world, where there is much to smile about. Together, we can all fight this deadly disease.

From Mr Eappen Elias

Dubai

Changes are needed

It is painful to see India’s new doubles combination of Leander Paes and Vishnu Vardhan losing their tie, to give life to the New Zealand Davis Cup team in the Asia-Oceania Group (‘Peers-Kontinen stun Bryans to win doubles title’, Gulf News, January 30). Normally, it is the doubles pair who give a fillip to India’s team. I hope this loss, after their 2-0 lead, doesn’t cause any embarrassment.

For this, we only have to blame the All India Tennis Association (AITA), which I find too biased, as they often encourage personal issues among players. If they had only selected Rohan Bhopanna, who, ironically, is ranked higher than Paes now, but he was ignored for this tie.

Of late, age is catching up with Paes, as we have seen him lose many matches after leading one set to love. So long as we have such selectors and officials, who toe the line with individual players’ whims and fancies, we may have to witness such defeats, not only in tennis, but in other sports as well. It is high time India’s Apex Court intervenes and appoints another Lodha Committee to clean the AITA and its coteries!

From Mr N. Mahadevan

Mylapore, India

Defeat Australia next

India’s opening batsman, Murli Vijay, has confidently stated that his team would dominate the Aussies on their own territory (‘Alastair Cook steps down as England Test captain’, Gulf News, February 7). With India’s excellent performance against the English team, we, too, are confident that our team could definitely conquer the Aussies. At the same time, India should not be overconfident and get complacent, but play to their potential. We are confident that the Anil Kumble — Virat Kohli team must have drawn different plans to plot the downfall of Australia’s ace batsmen and tackle their bowlers, who are on a roll. It is not going to be a cake walk, like the one they encountered with England. Their bowlers should stick to their line and length and, more importantly, avoid no balls. India’s players should be on their toes to stop the flow of runs as the Aussies, with their excellent fielding alone, would be saving at least 50 to 60 runs per day. We take this opportunity to wish Kohli and his team the best during the series against Bangladesh and the mighty Aussies.

From Mr N. Hariharan

Thiruvamiyur, India

Love in strange places

You don’t look for love, it finds you (‘Boston bombing survivor to marry firefighter who rescued her’, Gulf News, February 5)! This story gives new meaning to the saying that love is found in strange places. Congratulations to the happy couple! Everything that happens in life happens for a reason. The outcome might be positive or negative, but you learn a lesson from it.

From Ms Cassandra Sandra

UAE

Facebook comment

Do people understand?

I believe not everyone is educated enough or has enough knowledge about the seriousness of accepting things from others before boarding a plane (‘Packet of medicines lands passenger in trouble’, Gulf News, February 5). Customs officers should communicate this to passengers in their respective countries.

From Mr Ceo Mikhail Fernandes

Dubai

Facebook comment

Take a look in the mirror

In all honesty, I think some people in the US need to look in their own backyard, regarding killings (‘An apology to Muslims’, Gulf News, February 3). How many gunmen kill innocent children in schools? Yet, instead of dealing with their own issues, these incidents are quickly overridden in favour, it would seem, of readily condemning other countries for what they are doing.

From Ms Maxene Dodds

UAE

Facebook comment

Apology needed

Yes, the US should apologise to the countries that they have been bombing since the 1980’s and 1990’s, especially Palestine, Iraq, Syria and Afghanistan. Because of their agendas and selfish former presidents, they have left so many people homeless and made them refugees.

From Mr Saif Saeed Abdul Rahman

UAE

Facebook comment

Kill the mentality

It is never wise to kill a rebellion in a country (‘Duterte ends ceasefire with communists’, Gulf News, February 4). It’s better to end this mentality by providing people with something better than what they are demanding. Everyone knows there’s always only a little difference between rebels and freedom fighters. It’s only a matter of time.

From Mr Zain Ali

UAE

Facebook comment

Editor’s note: Is there a news report that you feel strongly about? Something that has to be addressed in the community and requires resolution? Email us on readers@gulfnews.com. You can also post a comment on our Facebook page or tweet to us @GNReaders.