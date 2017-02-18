Facebook debate: Measuring national success

We need multiple indicators

Happiness interpreting national success cannot replace the current Gross Domestic Product (GDP) ranking system, but surely it can be another indicator. Wealth does not equal happiness, which is why it’s important to take the well-being of citizens into consideration. Rich people can be unhappy, poor people in rich countries can be unhappy and poor people in poor countries can be happy.

From Mr Jesep Mahesh

UAE

Happiness grows GDP

The survey would need to involve asking all residents and visitors coming from all different walks of life. First of all happiness is inside us. It can’t be bought because we all have different things that make us happy! To be fully happy means you have nothing to worry about and you are content with life itself, meaning you have passed all the stages of happiness, which is difficult to achieve!

But I believe you can balance the two without replacing either, because being happy is a motivational factor that helps in increasing the GDP of the country. I believe if all workers are happy with their different jobs and personal lives, they are motivated to perform their duties, which helps increase productivity hence a high GDP of the country.

From Ms Cassandra Sandra

UAE

Definition of happiness

Every person’s definition of happiness varies. Happiness is a state of mind. For some, health, good relationships and children make people happy while a few find happiness in hoarding materialistic items. It is entirely up to an individual’s perception. That said, if you cut your coat according to the cloth – that is live within your means, do not spend extravagantly, have small wants, love the job you do and find satisfaction in it, you cannot only reside happily, but also can save a considerable amount for the rainy days. As for me, it has been a wonderful journey. I am happy, content, proud and privileged to live in this wonderful country.

From Ms Jayashree Kulkarni

Abu Dhabi

Can’t replace GDP

Happiness can be faked during the survey, while GDP is measured based on a country’s actual output. After all, happiness is a subjective topic that varies from culture to culture. What makes you happy may not be the case for me.

As an individual, I am happy today, but it doesn’t necessarily mean I am successful as far as my goal in life is concerned.

From Mr Carlos Ante

Dubai

Happiness defined

Happiness of citizens is important. Countries with a high GDP may still have a large number of people who aren’t being taken of properly. Distribution of wealth and welfare needs to be taken into account, because this affects happiness. I’m not talking about how you’re feeling today kind of happiness, I’m talking about if your life is a struggle. Can you eat multiple times a day? Do you have a roof over your head? Are your illnesses being treated? Can your children go to school? We are only as rich as our poorest citizen.

From Mr John Arthur

Abu Dhabi

Can’t ignore poverty

The idea that the information we have on happiness and well-being can be used to guide government policy has steadily gained popularity over the past decade. But, as we seek ways to replace or at least complement GDP as a measure of national success, we risk falling into old traps.

Poor and disadvantaged people might adapt to their deprivation and mark themselves high on the life-satisfaction scale. A high subjective well-being score in this context might simply reflect people making the best of a bad lot. It doesn’t mean that poverty should be ignored.

From Ms Megna Rajagopal

UAE

Editor’s note: Is there a debate topic that you feel strongly about? Something that you would like to see addressed in the community and requires resolution? Email us on readers@gulfnews.com. You can also post a comment on our Facebook page or tweet to us @GNReaders.