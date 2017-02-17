Clean India of corrupt politicians

I was pleased to read that India’s Supreme Court set aside the Karnataka High Court verdict, acquitting Vivekanandan Krishnaveni Sasikala and others in the disproportionate assets case (‘Chief minister aspirant of India’s Tamil Nadu state jailed’, Gulf News, February 15). Though it may be a real blow for Sasikala’s ambition to be the chief minister of Indian state of Tamil Nadu, it is a real welcome verdict, not only for the people of Tamil Nadu, but also for the entire nation. This should be an eye-opener for other political leaders who adopt all sorts of corrupt methods to amass wealth in the country.

It would be better if the courts decided all such pending cases without any further delay and cleaned the country of corrupt politicians. Now we can hope that Tamil Nadu will get a good chief minister to continue the good work initiated by the late Chief Minister Jayalalithaa Jayaram.

From Mr N. Viswanathan

Coimbatore, India

Gulf skylarks always excel

Of late, the US-based airlines have been targeting the Gulf airlines without any rhyme or reason (‘US carriers simply can’t compete with Gulf rivals’, Gulf News, February 13). One honestly thinks that it is due to mere frustration that these airlines just cannot compete with any substantial success. An airline is always judged by its ability to please the passengers in their many demands. The Gulf-based airlines have newer aircrafts and better timings as well as excellent food and other facilities. No point flogging a dead horse. It’s time the US airlines improved their flight facilities in the right ways. The final aim must be to please the passengers. As the Gulf News editorial has rightly said, it’s not rocket science.

From Mr Thomas Matthew Parackel

Kerala, India

There must be limits

Freedom of speech is a blessing, but to use it and portray your country in a light that is unflattering is wrong (‘Arrest warrant for Palestinian novelist leaves him stranded in Qatar’, Gulf News, February 12). If freedom of speech is given to everyone then there would be no balance in the world. No one would listen to anyone and they would do as they please. Next thing we know, children will want freedom to do whatever they want when their parents are trying to bring them up in the right way. Use freedom of speech to make the world a positive place.

From Ms Rida Noor Khan

UAE

Facebook comment

Prepare for the worst

I think if someone – or some group – will play with the innocent people’s lives, then it will be hard to stop and we should be prepared for the worst (‘Pakistan police: Bomb kills 10 at protest rally in Lahore’, Gulf News, February 14). That rally was happening because the government closed pharmacies and manufacturers, stopping the production of medicine. These terrorist groups don’t want any amendment in rules and regulations.

From Mr Eng Waqas

UAE

Facebook comment

An attack on progress

Why are we not surprised that there is a bombing carried out in Lahore, Pakistan at this particular time? We all knew it was going to happen as soon as the Pakistan Super League (PSL) announced that the final of the PSL was going to be played in Lahore. So who exactly doesn’t want the return of sports in Pakistan? According to security sources, intelligence agencies had already warned of a major terrorist attack. Lahore was being seen as a potential hot spot for terrorist activity in light of a major sports event that was to happen in the city. It’s not the first time Lahore has faced a terrorist attack on Pakistan cricket. Earlier, PSL 2017 was marred by a match-fixing scandal orchestrated by a bookie. It looks like the PSL, in particular, and Pakistani cricket in general is yet again being attacked.

This is another attack at the very heart of the Pakistani nation, because only just when things were starting to look good for Pakistan on the international stage, terrorists have resorted to the same dirty tactics. Pakistan has to stand up to terrorism and respond with an iron fist.

From Mr Raja Tehmas

UAE

Facebook comment

Praying for safety

May God be with those people who died in the attack. I pray for the safety of those who were around during the protest! This world is falling apart. It’s so sad that people find pleasure in killing others.

From Ms Cassandra Sandra

UAE

Facebook comment

Ruining the image

It was sad to hear the news that came from Lahore. I do believe the Taliban faction, who claimed the attack, had a motive in mind when they carried out this act of violence. It’s possible that they don’t want to see the PSL final come to Lahore. That was to be a big and positive step, showing that the country’s security risks had diminished.

We should all pray for the innocent victims of this attack who were only trying to defend their livelihood when they went out to the streets. It was their right and it was viciously taken from them. God bless the families with the patience to cope with the loss.

From Ms Jo Ann Wong

UAE

Facebook comment

Shameful treatment of Rohingya

Myanmar’s army crackdown against the Rohingya is disturbing, as the UN reported mass rape and murder (‘The soldiers raped us, one by one’, Gulf News, February 10). These ethnic groups face insecurity and this has happened despite Myanmar’s opposition leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, being in the government. It’s estimated that more than 400,000 Rohingya refugees are stranded in Bangladesh and live a miserable life. International community should intervene in this issue and provide all assistance, including proper shelter, food and security for these people who are helpless. Discrimination by religion, colour or race cannot be justified. I hope Suu Kyi will provide protection for the Rohingya women and children in Myanmar. The army who is responsible for the atrocities should be punished.

From Mr Eappen Elias

Dubai

Next challenge: Australia

Kudos to India’s Virat Kohli and his young team for winning the Hyderabad Test against Bangladesh, thus extending his undefeated Test record to 19 (‘Bring on the Aussies, Kohli says after win’, Gulf News, February 14). At the same time, Kohli should put his thinking cap on, as the minnows have given a tough fight to play out more than 100 overs in each innings till the final session on day five. It is a well-known fact that Kohli and the team are to face sterner Tests against the mighty Aussies, who are going to play four Tests in India. It is going to be the actual acid Test for Kohli’s captaincy against the former best team in the world, Australia, whose batsmen are on a roll. Of course, their bowlers will have a tough time in taking 20 wickets. Still, it would be a Herculean task for Kohli to stop the flow of runs from Steve Smith and his team. India should improve their fielding skills, especially catching, as any slip could cost them dearly. We are confident that Anil Kumble and Kohli will be ready to face the real challenge to conquer the Aussies in their own den.

From Mr N. Mahadevan

Mylapore, India

Need to know more

It must be ascertained that if the security advisor of US President Donald Trump, Michael Flynn ‘compromised’ US revenue with the Russian Ambassador (‘Trump national security adviser Flynn resigns in controversy over Russian contacts’, Gulf News, February 15). Did he define sanctions on how it will be removed? Were there any talks on North Atlantic Treaty Organization’s (Nato) position? I feel the resignation was submitted too early.

From Mr Jyoti Prakash Mitra

Mumbai, India

Facebook comment

