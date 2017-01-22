An opportunity to help others in Dubai

God bless this restaurant for helping those in need and I think we can contribute by buying a meal or more in advance for the job seekers and I will be passing by this weekend to do my part (‘Dubai restaurant offers free lunch to job seekers’, Gulf News, January 18)! My sister and I were talking about it the other night - how it’s a nice opportunity to help another.

From Ms Annette Medenilla

UAE

Many blessings

God will definitely bless them for these good deeds. But, on top of it, they are receiving the blessings of all the people who eat in their restaurant.

From Mr Cedrick Fernandes

UAE

Good luck!

Where was this when I was looking for a job? Having a place like this can be very inspiring when you are between jobs and have little money available for life’s necessities. Anyway, good luck with the job hunt to all their visitors.

From Mr Michal Lacko

UAE

First days can be hard

This is a true initiative. Many people come to Dubai to find a job and the initial days are very difficult until one finds a job. It’s a very good initiative and they’re doing a good job. God bless them with more successful years.

From Ms Shirley Crescent

UAE

Not about the money

Hat’s off to this establishment! It’s not about the money all the time, but about being a human being.

From Mr David Rodrigues

Dubai

Trusting others

Let’s hope that other restaurants follow their lead and offer a similar service to those in need. It’s a great gesture that goes a long way. If implemented correctly, it won’t take too much additional effort on the part of the restaurant. I also admire the trust. If someone comes in and needs a free meal, we are trusting their sincerity. Good people are everywhere in this world.

From Ms Maisy J.

UAE

No more hunger

We really need to do such work all over the world so that no one will sleep on an empty stomach. Islam teaches us to give Zakat and charity. If everybody followed this rule and paid a certain amount forward no one would be poor in the whole world. May God guide us all.

From Mr Mohammad Naeem

UAE

Helping in this way

This is great work, keep it up! The world needs more people like them. People from all over come looking for jobs in Dubai and they are helping them out in this way – it’s just awesome. God bless them.

From Mr Mohammad Rizwan Khan

Bhopal, India

Extraordinary things

Sometimes an ordinary person with a good heart can make an extraordinary action! God bless this restaurant and the people who are operating this place!

From Mr Joron Lord Antaloni

UAE

In a selfish world

I haven’t seen anything like it before. Now in this modern generation, people don’t have time to care for their own family, but these people are helping others and that’s great. God bless them. Keep helping, God will be there for them always.

From Mr Dharna Anvitha Rupali

UAE

A helping hand

The concept is indeed worth the effort! I can relate to those who had difficulties when they came and tried their luck here in the UAE. These people are such a blessing to those who are in need. More blessings to come. It’s such good news.

From Ms Rowena Mosuela Durin

UAE

Showing kindness

They are truly amazing people. I thank them for the love and kindness shown to those in need. I pray that God will richly bless them, individually and also the company. Give them good health and protection to their families. Much love from us in the Maldives.

From Mr Carl E. Paul

Maldives

Not fair for tenants!

It’s completely unfair to take away a tenant’s beach access when they have paid extra to live in that area for that reason (‘Dubai developer fences off beach on Palm Jumeirah’, Gulf News, January 19). Rents rise significantly for having beach access or to have the side of the building with the better view. To take it away seems like trickery. I understand their frustration and I think the developer should have to offer an adequate alternative for these residents.

From Mr Hassan Khalid

UAE

Tenants beware!

I am facing a similar issue in Downtown. It’s not about beach access, but it’s about paying Dh15,000 more per year to have a view of the Burj Khalifa. In the past nine months, a building has gone up which has been taking away the view we all paid for. I don’t think we can force landlords to inform potential tenants about future buildings or developments going up, but all tenants should be well aware before paying high prices if there will be anything happening. I would say those apartment prices will drop significantly next year as the benefit of having such a lovely view is now gone.

From Ms Jo Ann Wong

UAE

A shock to the common man

We, the common men of India, are yet to recover from the effects of demonetisation (‘GST coupled with demonetisation’s impact can boost growth rate: Jaitley’, Gulf News, January 14). Now comes the next shocking news that our Finance Minister has plans to hike service taxes by one per cent in the forthcoming Union Budget. We are just recovering from the demonetisation effects and here comes the new tax, which is going to affect our monthly budget. The present service tax of 15 per cent has made a huge hole in our pocket and has hit us below our belt. At this rate, I feel the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is slowly losing its ground and with the new taxes, they are going to bring in their own downfall. The NDA’s shock after shock is not going to bring in good days promised by the Indian Prime Minister. God save the common man in India.

From Mr N. Viswanathan

Coimbatore, India

Planetary colonisation

Not in its current state, but I’ll respect those first inhabitants that choose to go to Mars for the colony (‘Human colony on Mars ‘in our lifetime’, Gulf News, September 29). I hope everything will run smoothly for them so that it could be our first planet colonisation of many.

From Mr Myles Sant-Cassia

Oxford, UK

China’s border movements

China has been moving fast in its border regions (‘China again rejects Trump’s suggestion to negotiate Taiwan’, Gulf News, January 16). It has even built bridges on the India-China border against which India protested long ago. Now the movements in the South Seas have irritated the US leaders, including the President-elect Donald Trump beyond control. It does not augur well for a peaceful world at all and somebody should tell China to be more pragmatic to respect the rights of other nations, too. China’s intransigence has led to a few dangerous situations in the past, especially its confrontations with India. Any country has the right to speak about a situation which might bring war and destruction in the New Year. We are all looking forward to nations behaving in a friendly and affable manner with one another. War might be termed a necessary evil, but all should understand the truth that nobody ever wins a war.

From Mr Thomas Matthew Parackel

Kerala, India

