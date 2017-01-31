Dr Emily Grossman wants to inspire children

Dr Emily Grossman

Dr Emily Grossman, a science broadcaster and educator, will be attending the Emirates Airline Festival of Literature 2017. Grossman specialises in using creative analogies to help visualise and explain complex scientific concepts. She is an expert in molecular biology and genetics.

She answered a few questions for Gulf News ahead of the festival.

Q: Where did the idea for your first book come from?

Grossman: I wanted to inspire children to get as excited about science as I am, and to help them understand the world around them.

Q: What inspired you to start writing?

Grossman: I’ve always loved sharing my thoughts and ideas with others and writing is just one medium through which I can do that. Both my mother and my grandmother are writers and my dad read to me a lot as a child, so I grew up around books!

Q: Who is your favorite author?

Grossman: Ian McEwan - I love his deep explorations of the human psyche.

Q: Name one novel that you think everyone should read.

Grossman: My favourite books I read recently are The 40 Rules of Love by Elif Shafak, Atonement by Ian McEwan, The Time Traveller’s Wife by Audrey Niffenegger and The History of Love by Nicole Krauss. Sorry, that’s four - I couldn’t choose!

For more details about the festival, visit www.emirateslitfest.com.