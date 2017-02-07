Why ‘disabled’ isn’t the right word

Choose wisely

Proper choice of words is so important, Gulf News (“Kim Kardashian meets disabled children in Dubai”, Gulf News tabloid!, January 16). ‘Disabled children’ could have been phrased better. In the end, they are children and their disability isn’t what defines them.

From Mr Mohammad Mansour

US

No one’s perfect

It’s unprofessional to have an error such as this. The caption is misleading. I think ‘physically challenged children’ should have been an appropriate expression, instead of ‘disabled’. They have numerous abilities, despite their disability. No one is perfect.

From Mr Oyeleke Benjamin Idowu

Dubai

Incorrect usage

Gulf News, ‘differently abled’ instead of ‘disabled’, would have been a better choice of words and sentiment!

From Mr Sumant Bhalla

Dubai

We apologise to our readers who thought we were being insensitive with our headline. We were only reporting the news of Kardashian’s visit to the Rashid Centre for Disabled, without any spin. But, we would like to add, as stated by the academic Tom Shakespeare, who has achondroplasia and uses a wheelchair: “Negative association will pin itself to any word. Changing parlance will do nothing if there is not a shift in attitudes towards disability.”

Gulf News

