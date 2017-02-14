Mobile
Where are the movie listings?

Readers’ queries and concerns are addressed by editors in the newsroom

Gulf News
 

Don’t stop

Why has Gulf News stopped printing its extensive movie listings guide in its tabloid! section? This is a very bad decision and is putting me through great inconvenience. I went onto Gulf News’ website to look for the same, but could not find it. Please restore the movie guide to just how it used to be.

From Mr Sunil Daswaney

UAE

Listings gone

Nowadays, Gulf News is not publishing TV programs in tabloid! section. This was a great guide, which we would follow to plan and record desired programs. When is Gulf News planning to restart publishing the same?

From Mr Sunil Pasi

UAE

The decision to do away with the movie and TV listings was taken after much debate and feedback from readers. Like every medium, we need to evolve with the times, too. And our new pages offer a snapshot of entertainment choices available for you in the week. It’s designed to be more inclusive, diverse, colourful and fun. Besides our website, we have also listed a number of options for you where you can accurately pick your choice of entertainment. We hope you will eventually enjoy it as much as the many readers who have thanked us for introducing it.

Gulf News

Editor’s note: Would you like to raise a query or concern with the newspaper? Is there an issue that you believe needs to be addressed? Something the paper is not doing right or not effectively enough. Write to us at readers@gulfnews.com

