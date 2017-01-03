Mobile
Subscription query

Readers’ queries and concerns are addressed by editors in the newsroom

Gulf News
 

GN subscription offer

Gulf News is misleading on savings from subscription. Last year it tied up with flight vouchers, which I understand most may not have been used much. It came with binding conditions, which were both inconvenient as well as costlier.

This year it is designed through a bank offering of Dh400. Why should anyone go for an additional credit card?

From Mr Arshad E. Khan

UAE

Thank you Mr Khan for your feedback. It is unfortunate that you did not find our last year’s offer useful. If you had raised it earlier, we would have done our best to address your concerns.

In fact, one of our team members would have contacted you personally to clarify the matter, by now.

With reference to the subscription offer for 2017, there seems to be a minor misunderstanding on your part.

Our subscription campaign states the following:

• For every subscription worth Dh400 of Gulf News, readers can save up to Dh750.

• Every subscriber receives Dh350 in vouchers from leading brands such as Centre point Dh100, Home Centre Dh100, Iconic Dh50, Pizza Hut Dh50 and Krispy Kreme Dh50. The Landmark vouchers are valid on all promotions offered by them across the year.

• Subscribers also get Dh400 charged back to their statement, upon getting a new CITI credit card which is subject to standard terms and conditions from CITI Bank.

• Early bird subscribers get the opportunity to participate in the raffle draw, where 500 lucky subscribers can win diamond vouchers worth Dh 1000 each from Pure Gold and three lucky subscribers get a chance to win a brand new Audi A3 vehicle.

• The early bird draw is on January 16, 2017.

• Also included with the subscription is the Good Living online membership for the year of 2017.

So, as you can see, the credit card is optional and one of the many offers available to a Gulf News subscriber.

If you would like to get more details, visit store.gulfnews.com, call 800 4585 or 800 4125, SMS Gulf News on 5256 or email circ@gulfnews.com.

Gulf News

United Arab Emirates
