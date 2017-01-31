Graphic video shouldn’t be online

Not worth it

I think Gulf News should take this video off the website (“Watch: Mum pleads online for her baby’s safety”, Gulf News, January 11). Such videos of domestic violence are not worth sharing or showing on the news.

From Mr Ashan Khan

Why post?

I do sometimes wonder why Gulf News finds the need to post such graphic videos.

From Ms Melanie Issott

Thank you for your feedback. We thought long and hard whether to display the video. We decided to, based on the following:

1. It is an integral part of the story, and to some degree, the story would not make sense without seeing it.

2. To some extent, there is denial that this is a problem that exists within society. You cannot deny what happens in this video.

3. We heavily signposted it, with a warning that this material was disturbing, to give users forewarning of the type of video they would see, should they decide to click on play.

4. This video has triggered a response by authorities in Saudi Arabia. We felt it was important to the story to show why.

